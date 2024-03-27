Bad Ass Coffee Says Aloha to Wisconsin: Set to Debut in Lake Geneva as Part of Multi-State Development Agreement

Brand Development Gains Steam as Leading Coffee Franchise Continues its Growth Momentum + Enters a New State

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, announces it is bringing a location to Lake Geneva, signifying the brand's entrance in the state of Wisconsin. This location is part of a larger multi-unit agreement that was originally for Florida, but is now strategically expanding to other states. Bad Ass Coffee is slated to open its doors to the Lake Geneva community early 2025.

Behind the expansion into Wisconsin is Marquee Coffee, LLC, a group of business partners from Naples, FL, and Chicago, IL. The group signed the biggest multi-unit deal in Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii history in 2022 to bring 20 stores to Southwest Florida, which was revised in 2023 to include select markets where Chicagoans travel and own second homes. Marquee Coffee quickly identified the growth potential in Lake Geneva, which is one of the most popular vacation and second home destinations for Chicagoans. Lake Geneva follows the successful opening of Marquee Coffee's first location in November 2023, across from the beach on Naples's "Miracle Mile." Marquee Coffee's overall goal is opening the rest of their stores within the next seven years.

Leading coffee franchise gains steam and builds on its growth momentum as it announces its Wisconsin debut. Post this

"Since signing our franchise agreement, our experience with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has been nothing short of remarkable," said Ardel McKenna of Marquee Coffee, LLC. "After opening our Naples Miracle Mile store, we knew we needed to bring this premium Hawaiian coffee to more people. Expanding in the Midwest allows us to bring our 'ohana close to home and to where Chicagoans love to spend time. Bad Ass Coffee is one in a million, and I've fallen in love with the product – and now more Midwest locals can experience the same Aloha spirit and products that we have."

Multi-unit growth continues to play a key role in Bad Ass Coffee's franchise expansion strategy as more than 70% of the system is now comprised of multi-unit operators. The news of Bad Ass Coffee's Wisconsin debut comes on the heels of several multi-unit development agreements in Las Vegas and the greater Phoenix-area. Riding the momentous growth wave, Bad Ass Coffee's franchise opportunity is attracting multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios.

"Ardel and his team's dedication to the brand and excitement in expanding across the country is exactly what we look for in franchise partners," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "As we expand our brand presence in the Midwest, his industry expertise will help Bad Ass Coffee live out its mission of delivering quality customer experience while honoring our Hawaiian heritage. I have no doubt that the Lake Geneva location will succeed with the Marquee Coffee group at its helm."

With rapid national expansion underway, the brand is currently supporting aggressive growth in the Southwest and Southeast markets. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system , including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand ranked on QSR's 2023 40/40 List as one of America's hottest emerging fast casual brands and also landed on the prestigious 2023 Inc 5000 ranking. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2023 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii