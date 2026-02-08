Bad Bunny wears Desert diamond to perform at Super Bowl LX

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For his half-time performance during Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny punctuated his look with a marquise natural diamond stud in a honey Desert diamond shade, set in yellow gold, coordinated through A Diamond is Forever.

Designer Marvin Douglas was inspired by the shape of a football for the stud, noting: "I wanted him to have something personal and unique that would always symbolize this milestone performance."