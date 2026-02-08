Bad Bunny wears Desert diamond to perform at Super Bowl LX

News provided by

A Diamond is Forever

Feb 08, 2026, 23:46 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For his half-time performance during Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny punctuated his look with a marquise natural diamond stud in a honey Desert diamond shade, set in yellow gold, coordinated through A Diamond is Forever.

Designer Marvin Douglas was inspired by the shape of a football for the stud, noting: "I wanted him to have something personal and unique that would always symbolize this milestone performance."

The performance also featured the storyline of a marriage proposal with a natural diamond engagement ring and traditional family wedding as part of the overall theme of love and connection.

Desert diamonds highlight stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NATURAL DIAMONDS TAKE CENTER STAGE ON THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS

NATURAL DIAMONDS TAKE CENTER STAGE ON THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS

A Diamond is Forever reports on this year's GRAMMY Awards where the Red Carpet sparkled with natural diamonds punctuating the looks of today's most...
MEDIA RELEASE: NATURAL DIAMOND JEWELRY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

MEDIA RELEASE: NATURAL DIAMOND JEWELRY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Golden Globes red carpet was undeniably a diamond night, with natural diamonds taking center stage across jewelry categories, silhouettes, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Jewelry

Jewelry

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics