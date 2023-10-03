'Bad Influencer': New Fiction Podcast Features Deuxmoi, Kristen Doute, Perez Hilton and Christy Carlson Romano

News provided by

Gemini XIII

03 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

Nine-Episode Podcast Series Explores NYC Influencer Culture, Packed with Celebrity Cameos and Millennial Nostalgia

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII and Emerald Audio announce the release of Bad Influencer, a new immersive fiction podcast packed with star power, including Deuxmoi, Kristen Doute, Perez Hilton and Christy Carlson Romano.

Bad Influencer is a nine-episode romantic comedy that takes listeners on an entertaining ride through the eyes of Sarah Sawyer, a 20-something wannabe living in New York City who makes a wish and wakes up a famous influencer, only to find that the glitzy, glamourous, and sometimes downright scandalous world of social media influencers is not always what it seems.

Bad Influencer was co-created by 18 Time New York Times Bestselling Author Jane Green and the author of Twenty Guys You Date in Your Twenties, Gabi Conti. It was written by Gabi Conti. The full cast includes rising stars Adam Kaplan(The Big Leap, Up Here), Jordyn DiNatale(Fear Street, The Birch), Elizabeth Cappuccino(The First Lady), and comedian Anna Roisman(HQ Trivia).

"We're thrilled to release this fun, binge-able series as Emerald Audio's third original scripted podcast. Bad Influencer is a story of ambition, obsession and the high price of fame. The entire cast and crew did an exceptional job bringing the script to life and we can't wait for everyone to hear it.", said co-founder of Emerald Audio, Jane Green.  

The series marks the third original production to come out of emerging female network, Emerald Audio. Its parent company, Gemini XIII, has also seen success this year with its studio, Diversion Audio, which published runaway fiction hit The Royals of Malibu, now in its second season.

Bad Influencer is available now to binge-listen on all major streaming platforms. To listen click HERE 

About Emerald Audio

Emerald Audio, a division of Gemini XIII, is a podcast network that specializes in creating immersive fiction audio experiences for women. It was founded by 18 Time New York Times Bestselling Author Jane Green, and CEO and founder of Gemini XIII, Spencer Brown. Emerald works with New York Times Bestselling Authors and nationally recognized content creators to develop innovative podcast projects.

Media Contact:
Erica Farmer
VP, Strategic Marketing, Gemini XIII
[email protected]

SOURCE Gemini XIII

Also from this source

Season 2 of the Viral #1 Fiction Hit Podcast of 2023, "The Royals of Malibu," Returns August 28th

Gemini XIII Acquires United Stations Radio Networks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.