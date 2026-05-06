BAE Systems advances aircraft electrification with opening of new Endicott facility

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BAE Systems, Inc.

May 06, 2026, 11:00 ET

ENDICOTT, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has opened the 150,000-square-foot addition to its Endicott, New York campus. The new building, first announced last year, is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of high-voltage energy storage for hybrid and all-electric aircraft and ground vehicles. The expansion increases BAE Systems' capacity to combine decades of propulsion expertise with leading-edge aviation technology.

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BAE Systems unveils a 150,000 square foot expansion in Endicott, New York.
BAE Systems unveils a 150,000 square foot expansion in Endicott, New York.

"This expansion strengthens our ability to meet growing global demand for aircraft and ground vehicle electrification," said Jack Stevens, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. "Additionally, it creates new opportunities for growth and collaboration across the Greater Binghamton community, reinforcing our commitment to the talented workforce in this region."

The campus addition supports the development of high-voltage energy storage systems essential to hybrid and all-electric aircraft and ground vehicles. It will accelerate the delivery of technology enabling more efficient, lower-emission flights, and it will significantly enhance BAE Systems' advanced manufacturing capacity and field support operations.

"Today's exciting expansion is a significant milestone for the Southern Tier as we celebrate BAE Systems adding another loop on America's battery belt," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "This $65 million, 130-job expansion will bring to life a new battery production line, research lab, and office space. BAE Systems has a world-class workforce making the finest electronic systems produced anywhere in the country. This new production line will help bring the battery supply chain back from overseas, supercharging the Southern Tier's leadership in battery manufacturing and building the future of the battery industry in upstate New York. I've fought to secure tens of millions of dollars in investment to grow the battery industry in upstate New York, and I will keep fighting to ensure the next breakthroughs in battery technology are made here in upstate New York."

The upgraded facility includes an advanced engineering laboratory and fully automated, high-volume manufacturing capabilities. It also provides dedicated workspace for BAE Systems' Horizon Solutions™ Aftermarket Services and Support team, which provides comprehensive commercial aircraft solutions.

BAE Systems' Endicott employees develop innovative solutions for both commercial and military air and land applications, including flight controls, engine controls, mission systems and power and propulsion solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-508-9107
[email protected]
www.baesystems.com/en-us 

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

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