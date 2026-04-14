BAE Systems introduces Ascent™ spacecraft to support space superiority and exploration

Ascent spacecraft expands the BAE Systems Elevation™ line of adaptable, high-performing spacecraft products designed to meet mission requirements

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has introduced its Ascent spacecraft, a new addition to the company's Elevation spacecraft line that supports superiority and exploration missions across the space domain.

BAE Systems has introduced its Ascent spacecraft, a new addition to the company’s Elevation spacecraft line.

Ascent spacecraft are designed to support dynamic space operations through advanced maneuverability capabilities, including refueling and high-thrust propulsion, while carrying multiple rideshare payloads. Exploration missions are supported by Ascent's ability to transport and deploy small satellites and cargo to the moon and to host instruments and payloads in lunar and other orbits.

"The addition of Ascent to our Elevation spacecraft line delivers new dynamic space operations capabilities to counter cislunar threats," said Thai Sheridan, vice president and general manager of Military Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "Ascent supports multi-mission mobility capabilities and spacecraft logistics in expanded orbital environments, featuring a highly maneuverable platform."

Ascent's rideshare capability allows for efficient hosting of multiple payloads and deployment on a single launch vehicle to enhance mission flexibility and effectiveness. Ascent spacecraft support missions to low Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, geostationary orbit, and beyond.

"The ability to deploy Ascent spacecraft as a 'space tug' to transport essential cargo across orbits enhances support of critical exploration and space science missions facilitating our return to the moon," said Bonnie Patterson, vice president and general manager of Civil Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems.

Overall, the Elevation spacecraft line offers a wide range of standardized, high-performing spacecraft products, including Summit™ and Trek™ platforms. Together, the three Elevation spacecraft variants meet customer demand for affordable and on-schedule delivery, backed by seven decades of expertise with space system programs.

"The speed and scale of delivery with reliable Elevation spacecraft underscores our ability to meet the rising demand of the space defense industry," said Brad Shogrin, vice president & general manager of National Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "The introduction of Ascent enhances our capabilities to facilitate integrated programs that bring together payload and spacecraft bus builds, while also managing ground support, operations and sustainment for our customers."

BAE Systems is scheduled to deliver the first pathfinder spacecraft for Ascent by 2027.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Rantala, BAE Systems

Mobile: 720-995-8253

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.