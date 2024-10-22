BAE Systems and Aerospike collaborate to accelerate future real-time data solutions for the U.S. Army

Aerospike is the latest member of BAE Systems' Mission Advantage technology partnership program

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has announced a strategic partnership with Aerospike to develop future data-driven capabilities for the U.S. Army and other Department of Defense (DoD) programs. Aerospike joins BAE Systems' Mission Advantage™ technology partnership program, which provides mission-critical solutions for defense.

The collaboration with Aerospike will advance the development of data mesh solutions that would maximize the utility of the Army's Unified Network, Army Data Platform, and other data-centric mission requirements. Aerospike's real-time database, already proven in large-scale commercial applications, will be a key enabler for these data-driven objectives, offering high-performance data processing with the lowest latency.

"Aerospike is foundational to our data-centric solutions for the U.S. Army and DoD, as our customers push towards managing massive amounts of disparate data while leveraging advanced AI tools," said Daniel Perkins, director of Strategy & Technology Partnerships for BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector. "This strategic partnership will help us deliver real-time, mission-critical data at scale and help ensure technological advantage on the battlefield."

The integration of Aerospike's massively scalable, millisecond-latency database solutions will also support the transformation of legacy systems, enhancing warfighters' ability to access precise, actionable data in real time. These solutions will provide the Army and DoD with an edge in decision-making during critical missions, improving operational efficiency and response times.

"Aerospike's multi-model database offers the lowest-latency, highest-throughput system to enable accurate, real-time decisioning even in contested environments," said Cuong Nguyen, vice president, Public Sector for Aerospike. "As a vital component of the UNO technology stack, we're proud to partner with BAE Systems to help them optimize and demonstrate the effectiveness of their data solutions."

