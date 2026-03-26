BAE Systems and Scale AI combine forces to bring agentic AI to defense missions and platforms

New strategic relationship agreement pairs deep mission expertise with agentic AI to accelerate the development of intelligent systems that act, adapt, and accelerate the speed of the mission

MCLEAN, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) and Scale AI have announced a strategic relationship agreement to accelerate the development and fielding of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities in support of the Department of War's (DoW) high-stakes mission environments and operational platforms.

BAE Systems and Scale AI have announced a strategic relationship agreement to accelerate the development and fielding of advanced AI capabilities in support of the Department of War’s high-stakes mission environments and operational platforms. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The collaboration brings together BAE Systems' decades of mission knowledge in defense operations, systems integration and platforms, with Scale's proven suite of agentic AI capabilities including the Scale Data Engine and Generative AI Platform. Together, the two organizations aim to integrate Scale's AI capabilities directly into the architecture of the DoW's most capable combat vehicles, deterrence programs, and future platforms.

"Modern warfare is won at the speed of data," said Peder Jungck, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer for the Intelligence & Security sector at BAE Systems. "By teaming with Scale AI, we are ensuring that the Department of War has access to the world's most advanced agentic tools, to create intelligent, adaptive systems that can out-think and outpace the adversaries."

"We're proud to collaborate with BAE Systems to bring agentic AI capabilities to America's most critical military platforms," said Zane Teeters, Head of Public Sector GTM, Scale AI. "The value of this agreement is ensuring that human operators have the most advanced AI capabilities available on today's platforms and systems, dramatically accelerating the time to mission impact for the Department of War."

BAE Systems' effort to integrate agentic AI directly into operational platforms and mission systems reshapes the future of command and control, creating a true human machine advantage at the edge where missions are executed. Deploying capabilities such as BAE Systems' Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) translates sensing into real time, coordinated effects across distributed forces. The result is faster, better-informed decisions and more resilient operations in contested environments.

For more information, please contact:

Amy Nwamkpa, BAE Systems

Mobile: 703-268-9621

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.