BAE Systems announces Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year award winners

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) honored its top suppliers for the Electronic Systems sector with the ninth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year awards.

Twelve winners were recognized for best-in-class performance in 2025 for on-time delivery, quality standards, and their partnership in advancing technology-led solutions for aerospace, defense, and security. The awards were presented at a ceremony at the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel in Massachusetts.

BAE Systems honored its top suppliers for the Electronic Systems sector with the ninth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year awards.

BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program fosters collaboration with suppliers to achieve operational excellence and meet the needs of current and future customers.

"Our 2025 award-winning suppliers consistently delivered exceptional quality and on-time performance, directly contributing to our success," said Terry Crimmins, president of BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. "Their dedication ensures we can continue to provide trusted, innovative solutions to our defense and commercial customers."

Award winners are:

C4ISR Systems: Ranor, Inc., Westminster, Massachusetts, a provider of precision-welded and machined components

Ranor, Inc., Westminster, Massachusetts, a provider of precision-welded and machined components Controls & Avionics Solutions: Magnetika, Inc., Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a supplier of QPL and custom-designed inductors and transformers

Magnetika, Inc., Phillipsburg, New Jersey, a supplier of QPL and custom-designed inductors and transformers Countermeasure & Electromagnetic Attack Solutions : LifePort, Woodland, Washington, a provider of specialized aircraft interiors and advanced materials

: LifePort, Woodland, Washington, a provider of specialized aircraft interiors and advanced materials Electronic Combat Solutions: PacAero, Wenatchee, Washington, a supplier of high-precision hermetic connectors and electronic packaging

PacAero, Wenatchee, Washington, a supplier of high-precision hermetic connectors and electronic packaging Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions: Linear & Metric LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire, a supplier of precision-machined parts and mechanical assemblies

Linear & Metric LLC, Londonderry, New Hampshire, a supplier of precision-machined parts and mechanical assemblies FAST Labs™ Technology Innovation Partner of the Year: GreenSource Fabrication, Charlestown, New Hampshire, a supplier of complex printed circuit boards.

GreenSource Fabrication, Charlestown, New Hampshire, a supplier of complex printed circuit boards. Rochester, UK Supplier of the Year: Spring Solutions, Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland, a supplier of hardware, chemicals, and consumables

Spring Solutions, Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland, a supplier of hardware, chemicals, and consumables Small Business of the Year: SAES Getters USA, Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, a provider of integrated electronics packaging solutions including hydrogen getters and radio frequency absorbers

SAES Getters USA, Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, a provider of integrated electronics packaging solutions including hydrogen getters and radio frequency absorbers Original Equipment Manufacturer of the Year: A&R Engineering Co., Inc., Carson, California, a manufacturer of complex, high-precision machined items and assemblies

A&R Engineering Co., Inc., Carson, California, a manufacturer of complex, high-precision machined items and assemblies Original Component Manufacturer of the Year: Microchip Technology Inc., Chandler, Arizona, a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions

Microchip Technology Inc., Chandler, Arizona, a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions Subcontractor of the Year: W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Newark, Delaware, a supplier of specialty cables and cable assemblies

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Newark, Delaware, a supplier of specialty cables and cable assemblies Outstanding Packaging Supplier: MayPak Inc., Wayne, New Jersey, a manufacturer of custom industrial packaging solutions

For more information on the Partner 2 Win program, please visit the supplier center website.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Peterson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-288-4082

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.