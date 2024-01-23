BAE Systems Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle prototype successfully fires Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System during live multi-scenario demonstration

BAE Systems and Moog showcase a forward-thinking, versatile combat platform that paves the way for future rapid capability integration

KINGMAN, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) successfully tested its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) prototype during a recent live fire demonstration. As part of a collaborative effort with Moog, these positive results exemplify opportunities for future capability growth within the purpose-built modular framework of the AMPV platform.

"We intentionally designed a modular and flexible configuration to provide an adaptable and ready-for-growth platform"

In various realistic battlefield scenarios at the Big Sandy range in Kingman, Arizona, the AMPV C-UAS prototype demonstrated the ability to accurately detect, track, identify, and defeat or disable stationary and moving aerial and ground targets. The exercise displayed the turret engaging with ground targets and utilizing a slew-to-cue capability to target both stationary and moving small drones with 30mm proximity rounds.

"From the earliest combat capability concept stage of the AMPV program, we intentionally designed a modular and flexible configuration to provide an adaptable and ready-for-growth platform for the warfighter," said Bill Sheehy, BAE Systems AMPV program director. "In just over one year, our successful collaboration with Moog on the C-UAS prototype showcased the art of the possible of what a rapid response from leading industry providers can drive. When it comes to setting the tone for future integration at a higher standard and better pace for Soldiers, this is just the beginning of what you'll see from the AMPV."

The versatile prototype, which was showcased at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in October, was designed with the same proven chassis as the existing variants in the family of vehicles (FoV), but also possesses the key enhancements of BAE Systems' External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP) top plate. ExMEP demonstrates real options for rapid integration of future technologies and capabilities onto the AMPV. The integration of the U.S. Army's already validated Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) turret is one example of the more than 30 turret systems ExMEP is capable of adapting at a swift pace.

The ExMEP on the AMPV C-UAS prototype is configured with the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP®) turret.

"The fully-integrated mission capability demonstrated in this RIwP equipment package on AMPV is ready now and poised to meet the current and future needs of our warfighters," said Brandon Gollwitzer, Moog Inc. Turreted Weapon Systems general manager, United States.

Moog's scope of supply and integration for the C-UAS weapon system also includes Leonardo DRS' Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR), associated C2 systems, and Northrop Grumman's XM914 30mm cannon—all of which are also common to the M-SHORAD system.

The AMPV program was awarded a full-rate production contract for five different variants in 2023 and is actively fielding the FoV to Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) units. As the underpinning of the future for the Army and its allies, the AMPV provides significant improvements in power, mobility, interoperability, and survivability for Soldiers.

