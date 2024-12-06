BAE Systems awarded $2.5 billion in contracts with Denmark and Sweden for new CV90 combat vehicles

STOCKHOLM and FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has signed individual contracts worth a total of approximately $2.5 billion with both Sweden and Denmark for new CV90 combat vehicles.

These contracts come under a new three-party framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) and the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) to expand the acquisition of new CV9035MkIIIC combat vehicles for both countries. This builds on an initial contract signed between BAE Systems and Sweden's FMV in May 2024.

Under these contracts, Denmark is procuring 115 new CV9035MkIIICs, while Sweden has agreed to acquire a total of 50 new vehicles. The agreement also includes further vehicles for Ukraine financed by the two governments. Together, this takes the total value of CV9035MkIIICs contracted under the framework agreement to approximately $2.5 billion, including spares, support, logistics, and training.

"The infantry fighting vehicle is an essential component of the heavy brigade we are currently building. The 115 new vehicles will significantly enhance Denmark's contribution to collective security and international operations. With the 44 existing vehicles, we will have a total of 159 vehicles, providing us with substantial strength – also from an international perspective," said Major General Peter Boysen, Chief of the Royal Danish Army.

"These new CV9035MkIIICs will extend the capabilities of the armed forces of Sweden and Denmark. They will also provide their crews with improved situational awareness and increased mobility, protection, and lethality," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which designs and produces the CV90.

The new version of the CV9035MkIIIC is built to the same standard as the latest CV90 mid-life upgrade program for the Netherlands. The vehicles will be equipped with the new CV90 turret, which provides a leap forward in design and functionality. The vehicle is built on years of combat-proven experience, continuous improvements, and data gathering from the CV90 User Club, which comprises the 10 nations operating CV90 fleets. The commonality of the CV90 platform offers the users interoperability within as well as between nations.

BAE Systems' CV90 infantry fighting vehicles provide world-leading combat capability in the 20-38-ton class. It can integrate a wide range of weapon systems, providing all-target capability to land forces around the world. With a total of 1,900 vehicles ordered in 17 different variants, the CV90 has covered more than eight million kilometers. It has been selected by 10 European nations, eight of them NATO-members, and has seen combat in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as operations in Liberia.



