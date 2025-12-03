BAE Systems launches Velhawk™ Cybersecurity Solutions to strengthen customer resilience and accelerate cyber defense

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) today announced the launch of Velhawk™, a next-generation cybersecurity framework designed to enhance resilience, accelerate cyber response, and optimize workforce efficiency for government customers.

Developed through decades of cyber operations experience and zero-trust innovation, Velhawk brings together artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and adaptive analytics. Together, they form a unified cyber defense architecture.

BAE Systems launched Velhawk™, a next-generation cybersecurity framework designed to enhance resilience, accelerate cyber response, and optimize workforce efficiency for government customers. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Velhawk improves an organization's security posture, significantly reduces response time to cyber incidents, and decreases staffing requirements by automating critical detection, decision, and remediation workflows. The result is a modernized cybersecurity ecosystem that enables customers to focus on mission execution while maintaining constant vigilance against evolving threats.

"Our customers are operating in an era where the attack surface is expanding faster than the workforce can grow," said Peder Jungck, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for the Intelligence & Security sector at BAE Systems. "Velhawk gives them the advantage they need now — a way to automate defense, outpace threats, and elevate human expertise through autonomy and AI. It's not just about reacting faster, it's about predicting what comes next."

By fusing threat intelligence, secure data management, and rapid response under a single ecosystem, Velhawk represents the next evolution of BAE Systems' cybersecurity solutions, one built for speed, scale, and the future fight.

Velhawk is part of BAE Systems' broader mission to deliver mission-ready, future-relevant technology to customers worldwide, advancing national security through trusted innovation.

