BAE Systems awarded $473 million for Paladin production

BAE Systems, Inc.

Jan 21, 2026, 11:00 ET

YORK, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received a $473 million contract award for the production of 40 additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer sets, which includes the M992A3 Carrier Ammunition Tracked ammunition-loading vehicle.

BAE Systems has received a $473 million contract award for the production of 40 additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer sets. (Credit: BAE Systems)
"The M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer provides the firepower and operational advantage Soldiers need on the modern battlefield," said Dan Furber, Combat Mission Systems' Artillery and Combat Support program director for BAE Systems, Inc. "This platform gives warfighters the decisive edge in any conflict, and we are looking forward to continuing to provide this proven capability to the U.S. Army."

The contract will also provide additional support services, including technical support packages, post-production refurbishment and welding compliance.  

The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command (ACC) Detroit in September and is the first award of a five-year contract. The M109A7 is produced in York, Pennsylvania; Elgin, Oklahoma; and Anniston, Alabama.

