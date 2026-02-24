BAE Systems awarded $500 million contract for Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers

YORK, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) received a contract award valued at more than $500 million to produce additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Ammunition Carriers for the U.S. Army.

BAE Systems received a contract award valued at more than $500 million to produce additional M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers and M992A3 Ammunition Carriers for the U.S. Army. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"The M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer is designed to provide a significant operational advantage on today's battlefields and into the future," said Dan Furber, program director for Artillery and Combat Support for the Combat Mission Systems business at BAE Systems. "Its proven performance demonstrates its value on the field, and we're proud to support the U.S. Army and its allies in leveraging this critical capability."

This contract, awarded in December 2025, will bolster the Army's ability to meet critical operational requirements, particularly for its Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCTs). BAE Systems remains committed to the future of the Paladin program, ensuring that Soldiers are equipped with the most mission-ready artillery solutions in even the most challenging terrains or conditions. While being one of the lightest tracked self-propelled howitzer systems on the battlefield, the vehicle is engineered with adaptable chassis and next-generation capabilities.

The platform integrates cutting-edge technology and a modern architecture that incorporates advanced digital fire control systems, known as the "digital backbone." These capabilities provide a significant boost in lethality, survivability and responsiveness, enabling warfighters to deliver precise and effective indirect fire support in a rapidly evolving threat environment.

The M109A7 is produced in York, Pennsylvania; Elgin, Oklahoma; and Anniston, Alabama.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 459 8429

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.