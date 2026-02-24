BAE Systems delivers 100,000th APKWS® laser-guidance kit

Combat-proven guidance kit enables cost-effective, multi-mission precision strikes

HUDSON, N.H., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) recently delivered its 100,000th APKWS® laser-guidance kit, marking a major production milestone as it continues providing U.S. armed forces and allies with low-cost, reliable precision munitions.

The APKWS guidance kit is a combat-proven, multi-mission solution designed to counter a range of threats while enabling cost-effective operations. It is a highly effective, affordable solution for the counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) mission and is already deployed internationally to combat emerging threats.

"With over a decade of proven performance, reliability, and accuracy, APKWS guidance kits have supported precision-strike missions worldwide," said Neeta Jayaraman, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. "This milestone demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative technology rapidly and at scale. With our new production contract, we're poised to support evolving mission needs for years to come."

The APKWS guidance kit transforms unguided 2.75-inch rockets into precision-guided munitions, allowing for accurate strikes with minimal collateral damage. It can be deployed from multiple platforms, including rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, static and mounted ground platforms, and maritime vessels. The APKWS kit enables air-to-surface, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, and air-to-air strikes. It can be easily integrated with new and existing rocket motors, warheads, and fuzes, and requires minimal training and maintenance, making it an efficient solution for precision strikes.

APKWS guidance kits are fielded by the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines, and are available to U.S. allies through foreign defense sales. BAE Systems has been in full-rate production with its APKWS guidance kit for more than 12 years, continuously investing in upgrades, mission-specific variants, and new technologies to address emerging threats.

APKWS laser-guidance kits are produced at BAE Systems' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hudson, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.

