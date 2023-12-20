BAE Systems awarded $92 million contract to continue U.S. Navy Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems support

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems has received a follow-on contract to continue supporting Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites (AOOSS). The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, valued at $92 million, was awarded by the U.S. Navy Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Continue Reading
BAE Systems has received a follow-on contract to continue supporting Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites. (Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha Chevalier Losada)
BAE Systems has received a follow-on contract to continue supporting Air Traffic Control & Landing Systems Operations Onboard Navy Ship and Shore Based Sites. (Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha Chevalier Losada)

"Since 1993, we have been providing technical and engineering services for AOOSS worldwide," said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. "For those 30 years, we have worked closely with our customers to bolster their readiness—a legacy we're very proud of. We're equally proud to continue to support this mission moving forward."

Under the new contract, BAE Systems will continue to provide fleet services, technical support, and operational software development and maintenance to support various air traffic control and landing systems for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and international customers.

BAE Systems will complete the work in Great Mills, St. Inigoes, and Patuxent River, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; and San Diego, California.

NAVAIR Public Release 2023-0042.  Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."

For more information, please contact:
Molly Rhine, BAE Systems
Mobile: 410-271-4206
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems teams with AMS to reinforce support of artillery systems in Ukraine

BAE Systems teams with AMS to reinforce support of artillery systems in Ukraine

BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions Ltd have committed to working together to offer support for artillery systems being used in Ukraine and...
BAE Systems awarded U.S. Army contract to operate Holston Army Ammunition Plant

BAE Systems awarded U.S. Army contract to operate Holston Army Ammunition Plant

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has received a contract with a ceiling value of $8.8 billion from the U.S. Army to continue as the operating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.