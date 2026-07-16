BAE Systems secures 40Mk4 naval gun order from Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received a contract for two Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems for the Brazilian Navy, forming part of the Patrol Vessel Construction Project (PRONAPA).

The state-of-the-art ammunition used by the 40Mk4 is a flexible and multipurpose round, suitable to defeat targets such as drones, missiles, helicopters, swarming boats, surface vessels, and land targets.

BAE Systems has received a contract for two Bofors 40Mk4 naval gun systems for the Brazilian Navy.

"We continue to be a trusted partner in Latin America, providing world-leading capabilities in the region to support future growth," said Stefan Löfström, marketing & sales director at BAE Systems Bofors.

Brazil already operates dozens of Bofors 40mm guns.

"We are delivering cutting-edge solutions that include advanced firepower and the lightning quick response that the Brazilian Navy requires," added Löfström.

The Bofors 40Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft, anti-UAS/drone and anti-surface warfare operations. It can switch seamlessly among ammunition types, which delivers versatile targeting of air, land and sea-based threats. The programmable 3P ammunition provides the naval gun system with the highest possible combat flexibility, as it can be programmed in six different function modes to provide optimized effect.

Together with the latest in munitions technology, the proven Bofors 40mm gun forms a platform ready to meet both the expected – and the unexpected.

For more information, please contact:

Natasha Wilson, BAE Systems

Mobile: +44 (0)7900 051 316

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.