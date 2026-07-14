Future of fighter pilot helmet technology to be unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow

BAE Systems' latest demonstrator will bring together advanced pilot technologies to support future air platforms

ROCHESTER, KENT, U.K., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA), which has pioneered flight display technology for more than 60 years, will reveal its next generation of fighter pilot helmet technology at Farnborough International Airshow next week.

Its latest demonstrator, Project Intuity™, brings together a range of advanced capabilities to show how future helmet systems could reduce pilot workload, improve situational awareness and support faster, more confident decision-making in complex, data-rich environments.

Project Intuity™, BAE Systems’ latest helmet-mounted system demonstrator.

Andrew Macklin-Smith, Product Line Director for Helmet-Mounted Displays, BAE Systems Electronic Systems, said:

"As allies move towards aircraft that act as combat command centers, future operations will demand that pilots process more information from more sources than ever before.

"Through Project Intuity, we're addressing that challenge by integrating the technologies to allow pilots to command fleets of drones in the skies. This system will achieve that by filtering and presenting the most important information clearly and within the pilot's natural field of view."

As an experienced systems integrator, BAE Systems aims to address the entire challenge of a next generation helmet, from protection and performance to how the pilot interacts with the aircraft.

Rather than a single product, Project Intuity will act as a modular testbed, combining emerging and proven technologies within a flexible system architecture that can evolve alongside future mission requirements. It also provides a platform to explore and mature additional capabilities, including display optics and eye tracking.

The new system is on display to the public for the first time at the Farnborough International Airshow from July 20–24, with visitors able to experience the demonstrator first-hand at BAE Systems' stand in Hall 5.

Project Intuity follows decades of combat-proven experience with more than 1,000 BAE Systems helmet-mounted displays in operation across 10 nations. Moving forwards, work on developing and maturing the system in line with customer priorities will continue at the Company's facilities in Rochester, UK.

About BAE Systems

We provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace and security solutions, helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats across land, sea, air, cyber and space. We are a skilled workforce of more than 110,000 people, working with customers and local partners in more than 40 countries to deliver military capability, protect national security and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

For imagery, please visit: https://baesys.resourcespace.com?r=284067&k=b45698c6c3

For more information, please contact:

Louise Binhammer, BAE Systems Inc.

Telephone: 03300 491 240

[email protected]

Sean Hills, BAE Systems plc

Telephone: 07827 991666

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.