BAE Systems demonstrates modular airborne electromagnetic attack capabilities at U.S. Air Force test events

News provided byBAE Systems, Inc.
Feb 23, 2026, 12:00 ET
Versatile hardware and supporting software bring electromagnetic attack to smaller platforms, enabling a network of connected electromagnetic effects across the battlefield
HUDSON, N.H., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has successfully demonstrated scaled electromagnetic attack (EA) capabilities during multiple test events using a modular version of its high-performance hardware, which is designed to neutralize adversary air defenses and disrupt their use of the electromagnetic spectrum for battlespace coordination. The small-scale systems enable mass electromagnetic effects from multiple platforms with differing mission capabilities.
The demonstration was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and other organizations, flying the prototype system in a weapon pod on a test aircraft representing a Group 4 or Group 5 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The successful event highlighted BAE Systems' ability to rapidly prototype a small, capable EA system running proven counter-C5ISRT (command, control, communications, computing, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting) software, including a third-party software application.
"We're showing the armed services that we can scale down our high-performance EA hardware and repurpose it for smaller nodes on the network," said Rory Duddy, program director for Modular Electromagnetic Attack at BAE Systems. "We're innovating to deliver a cost-efficient mix of exquisite and affordable capabilities that work together to deliver a discriminating effect on the battlespace."
The configurable EA system uses core building blocks from BAE Systems' proven, high-power airborne EA weapon systems, which are designed for the counter-C5ISRT mission. The modular system delivers low-cost EA capabilities in a demonstration-ready package for small applications, enabling an affordable network of distributed EA capabilities.
The modular EA system provides warfighters with the flexibility to independently deliver select counter-C5ISRT effects or complement the full-spectrum capability of the U.S. Air Force's EA-37B electromagnetic attack aircraft.
The system is configurable for specific platforms based on size, weight, and power constraints and desired mission effects. It can be fitted into a weapon pod or modified for collaborative combat aircraft, UAVs, rotary-wing platforms, ground vehicles, surface vessels, and weapon stations. This provides a cost-effective way to add counter-C5ISRT capacity and simultaneity of effects for both U.S. and allied forces.
BAE Systems' EA mission systems employ open architecture hardware, software-defined radios, and best-in-class electronic warfare applications and techniques. The systems enable quick hardware and software updates and rapid capability insertion, including third-party applications, to counter emerging threats.
The modular EA system architecture is aligned with Big Iron standards, is SOSA (Software Open Systems Architecture) compliant, and strategically incorporates high-performance commercial technology to improve affordability.
For more information about BAE Systems EA capabilities, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/electronic-attack-solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Mark Daly, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-233-7636
[email protected]
www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc
SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.
Share this article