BAE Systems demonstrates modular airborne electromagnetic attack capabilities at U.S. Air Force test events

Versatile hardware and supporting software bring electromagnetic attack to smaller platforms, enabling a network of connected electromagnetic effects across the battlefield

HUDSON, N.H., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has successfully demonstrated scaled electromagnetic attack (EA) capabilities during multiple test events using a modular version of its high-performance hardware, which is designed to neutralize adversary air defenses and disrupt their use of the electromagnetic spectrum for battlespace coordination. The small-scale systems enable mass electromagnetic effects from multiple platforms with differing mission capabilities.

BAE Systems has successfully demonstrated modular airborne electromagnetic attack capabilities at U.S. Air Force test events (Credit: BAE Systems)

The demonstration was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and other organizations, flying the prototype system in a weapon pod on a test aircraft representing a Group 4 or Group 5 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The successful event highlighted BAE Systems' ability to rapidly prototype a small, capable EA system running proven counter-C5ISRT (command, control, communications, computing, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting) software, including a third-party software application.

"We're showing the armed services that we can scale down our high-performance EA hardware and repurpose it for smaller nodes on the network," said Rory Duddy, program director for Modular Electromagnetic Attack at BAE Systems. "We're innovating to deliver a cost-efficient mix of exquisite and affordable capabilities that work together to deliver a discriminating effect on the battlespace."

The configurable EA system uses core building blocks from BAE Systems' proven, high-power airborne EA weapon systems, which are designed for the counter-C5ISRT mission. The modular system delivers low-cost EA capabilities in a demonstration-ready package for small applications, enabling an affordable network of distributed EA capabilities.

The modular EA system provides warfighters with the flexibility to independently deliver select counter-C5ISRT effects or complement the full-spectrum capability of the U.S. Air Force's EA-37B electromagnetic attack aircraft.

The system is configurable for specific platforms based on size, weight, and power constraints and desired mission effects. It can be fitted into a weapon pod or modified for collaborative combat aircraft, UAVs, rotary-wing platforms, ground vehicles, surface vessels, and weapon stations. This provides a cost-effective way to add counter-C5ISRT capacity and simultaneity of effects for both U.S. and allied forces.

BAE Systems' EA mission systems employ open architecture hardware, software-defined radios, and best-in-class electronic warfare applications and techniques. The systems enable quick hardware and software updates and rapid capability insertion, including third-party applications, to counter emerging threats.

The modular EA system architecture is aligned with Big Iron standards, is SOSA (Software Open Systems Architecture) compliant, and strategically incorporates high-performance commercial technology to improve affordability.

For more information about BAE Systems EA capabilities, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/electronic-attack-solutions.

