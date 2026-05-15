BAE Systems delivers next-generation flight hardware for U.S. Space Force missile warning program

Sensor system delivered for full assembly of U.S. Space Force satellite intelligence and defense payload

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has delivered the sensor subassembly and sensor system controller components for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar (NGP) program. The program will provide the U.S. Space Force with advanced missile warning, technical intelligence and battlespace characterization mission capabilities.

This milestone delivery keeps the program on track for full assembly of the payload, known as Flight Unit 1, expected to launch in 2028.

The BAE Systems sensor subassembly is a significant component of the mission payload and provides the optics, pointing mechanism, controlling electronics and electrical bus interface to the spacecraft for the Next Gen OPIR Polar program. (Credit: Northrop Grumman)

"We met multiple challenges across a multiyear timeframe to successfully deliver our components for the next stage of full payload assembly," said Thai Sheridan, vice president and general manager of Military Space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "This program will provide essential next-generation defense and intelligence capabilities for the Space Force."

The sensor subassembly built by BAE Systems is a significant component of the mission payload and provides the optics, pointing mechanism, controlling electronics and electrical bus interface to the spacecraft.

The sensor system controller interfaces directly to the space vehicle to receive commands and provide telemetry data for the mission. It provides power control and conversion for sensor assembly components as well as high-accuracy mirror direction.

The BAE Systems hardware originally was designed for use with the geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) element of the program. Featuring a highly adaptable design, the components were able to be repurposed for the NGP mission, allowing the program to meet challenging schedule needs.

BAE Systems is building a second flight unit for the NGP mission, which is on schedule for delivery in support of an expected launch in 2030.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Rantala, BAE Systems

Mobile: 720-995-8253

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.