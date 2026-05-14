BAE Systems provides advanced aircraft readiness with new Link 16 test capability for F-16

Rapid avionic test shop enhances efficiency, reduces downtime, and boosts fleet readiness

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has completed the successful development and integration of an upgraded Link 16 test capability for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals on U.S. Air Force F-16 aircraft. This upgrade streamlines the maintenance process, allowing aircraft to return to operation faster.

BAE Systems completed the successful development and integration of an upgraded Link 16 test capability for MIDS JTRS terminals on U.S. Air Force F-16 aircraft.

The new automated test solution is now integrated on the Versamodule Extensions for Instrumentation Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop (VXIIAIS) and the Rackmount Improved Avionics Intermediate Shop (R-IAIS), which enables the rapid on-site validation of MIDS JTRS at customer bases.

"This enhanced Link 16 test capability on the R-IAIS system marks a major milestone in our efforts to support the U.S. Air Force's modernization efforts," said Meg Redlin, product line director for Advanced Mission Solutions at BAE Systems. "Providing more fidelity in testing with tactical navigation functions will enable U.S. forces and allies to rapidly diagnose failures and validate the operational status of their MIDS JTRS terminals on-site, increasing the availability of their aircraft and reducing maintenance downtime."

MIDS JTRS provides situational awareness and enables Link 16 connectivity with jam-resistant, line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets. This rapid solution offers greater performance to the previous MIDS - Low Volume Terminal test for F-16 aircraft.

BAE Systems provides emulators and software for the avionics shop to use when testing the MIDS JTRS terminal. In turn, that technology passes information to the aircraft maintainers to accurately diagnose and verify repairs. It also enables them to do on-site testing while improving line-replaceable recovery rates and decreasing the need to purchase additional parts.

Link 16 is a standardized communications system used by NATO, the U.S., and its allies to share encrypted real-time tactical data. MIDS JTRS is a four-channel software-defined radio designed to run the complex Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols. It is a scalable and flexible solution to tailor networks to mission needs. Tactical Targeting Networking Technology offers a low latency, high communications capability that provides critical platform connectivity and throughput within contested environments. The Department of War is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as ship and command and control assets.

BAE Systems has designed and manufactured comprehensive test solutions for both military and commercial applications for 45 years, delivering more than 700 stations. Fielded in 25 countries, these unique and flexible offerings provide organizational, intermediate, and depot-level support for electronic warfare, display, radar, communications, stores management, and flight and fire control systems.

Work on the upgraded Link 16 automatic test equipment takes place at BAE Systems' San Diego, California and Wayne, New Jersey facilities.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Roberts, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-521-2381

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.