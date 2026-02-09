BAE Systems to provide combat-proven aircraft survivability equipment to allied nations

Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) defends aircraft from missiles and other threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received Foreign Military Sales contracts from the U.S. Army valued at $137 million to deliver its AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) to allied nations. The system helps protect aircraft and crews, enhancing their survivability against missiles and other advanced threats.

BAE Systems has received Foreign Military Sales contracts from the U.S. Army valued at $137 million to deliver its AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems to allied nations. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The CMWS detects infrared and radio-frequency guided missiles, unguided munitions, and other threats, and automatically cues warnings and countermeasures in real time. The system is installed on more than 40 types of rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft worldwide. With the new contract, CMWS will protect the fleets of more than 20 nations.

"International customers continue to choose CMWS for its proven effectiveness and reliability in combat, where it has saved many lives," said Jared Belinsky, director of Integrated Survivability Solutions at BAE Systems. "We are proud of this legacy and look forward to continuing to support U.S. coalition partners."

BAE Systems has delivered more than 3,000 CMWS units worldwide. The company continues to deliver systems ahead of schedule, underscoring its commitment and ability to quickly provide mission-critical capabilities to warfighters.

The company's missile warning systems – including its 2-Color Advanced Warning System in use by the U.S. Army – are core elements of the company's Intrepid Shield™ layered approach to platform survivability. The Intrepid Shield approach leverages the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect, exploit, and counter evolving threats.

CMWS is designed and manufactured at BAE Systems' facilities in Huntsville, Alabama; Austin, Texas; and Nashua, New Hampshire.

