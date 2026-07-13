BAE Systems' EPAWSS electronic warfare system to protect Republic of Korea F-15K Slam Eagles

Delivering state-of-the-art situational awareness and self-defense capabilities to a key strategic ally

NASHUA, N.H., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) received a contract from Boeing to deliver high-performance AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS) for Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets. The advanced electronic warfare (EW) systems will provide critical situational awareness and self-defense capabilities, enabling ROKAF F-15K pilots to operate effectively in contested environments.

BAE Systems will deliver high-performance Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS) for Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets.

The world-class, all-digital EPAWSS system provides 360-degree threat detection and countermeasures, allowing pilots to conduct missions in hostile and signal-dense electromagnetic environments. Its advanced capabilities complement the speed, range and payload of the F-15, enhancing combat airpower and air superiority.

"We are working closely with Boeing, the ROKAF and regional industry teams to deliver the most technically advanced EW system for the F-15K aircraft upgrade," said Phillip Casalegno, F-15 international program director at BAE Systems. "Our focus is on providing allies with EW capabilities needed to support regional stability and security."

EPAWSS is an integral part of the F-15K aircraft upgrade, a foreign defense sales initiative with the Republic of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration to modify the 59-aircraft fleet. The upgrade will improve the country's ability to counter current and future threats and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces.

EPAWSS is currently in full-rate production, with systems produced for all new F-15EX Eagle II and modification of F-15E Eagle aircraft. The system has been employed in operational settings and is continuously improved via software and firmware updates.

BAE Systems is a world leader in full-spectrum EW solutions, providing high-performance systems for today's most advanced aircraft. Its state-of-the-art systems are designed and manufactured at facilities in Nashua, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Daly, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-233-7636

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.