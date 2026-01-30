BAE Systems expands Utah footprint

BAE Systems expands presence in Utah to fuel innovation, grow local talent and strengthen support for critical national security mission

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) announced the opening of its new office in Utah, marking an expansion of the company's local footprint and continued investment in the state's workforce, economy and innovation ecosystem.

The senior leadership of BAE Systems' Intelligence & Security sector, members of the Davis County Chamber of Commerce, and Salt Lake City representative officials are pictured at the new BAE Systems office. (Credit: BAE Systems)

Located just north of Salt Lake City, the new facility will serve as a hub for Intercontinental Ballistic Missile sustainment and modernization efforts, providing a state-of-the-art workspace for engineering, digital transformation and mission operations teams. The expansion reflects BAE Systems' long-term commitment to supporting key national security missions conducted in Utah while strengthening collaboration with local partners.

"Utah has become a hub for innovation and talent, and this new office represents our continued investment in the people and capabilities that drive the mission forward," said Jenn Galloway, Integration Support Contract director at BAE Systems. "Expanding here allows us to strengthen capability delivery, and ensure the U.S. maintains readiness for strategic deterrence."

This expansion is a testament to BAE Systems' long-term commitment to Utah and its people. For the 8th consecutive year, the company has been recognized as one of The Salt Lake Tribune's Top Workplaces, a distinction that reflects the feedback of employees who value its culture, engagement and satisfaction. The new office will continue to drive innovation and contribute to the region's growing defense and technology sectors.

The opening of the new location was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, bringing together leaders and community partners to mark this significant occasion.

