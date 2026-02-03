BAE Systems receives $195 million contract for 30 additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles

YORK, Pa., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received a $195 million contract for the production of additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) for the U.S. Marine Corps. This award increases the total number of ACV-30s ordered under that contract to more than 150.

BAE Systems has received a $195 million for the production of additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The ACV-30, equipped with a 30mm cannon, provides enhanced firepower and capabilities for engaging enemy targets at a distance. The ACV is a next-generation platform designed to enhance mobility, survivability and adaptability in amphibious operations. This latest contract enables BAE Systems to continue delivering cutting-edge defense solutions that support mission success.

"This award highlights the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment with the U.S. Marine Corps to equip forces with the capabilities they need to succeed," said Rebecca McGrane, vice president of Amphibious Vehicles at BAE Systems. "The additional ACVs keep the program aligned with operational requirements so that Marines are ready for any mission."

BAE Systems is currently under contract for the ACV-Personnel (ACV-P) and ACV-Command (ACV-C). The ACV-P variant has the ability to carry 13 combat-loaded Marines plus three crew, while the ACV-C variant provides multiple workstations for Marines to maintain and manage situational awareness in the battle space.

Additionally, BAE Systems has built and delivered three ACV-Recovery (ACV-R) variant Production Representative Test vehicles, which also includes the Government's design and integration of the crane at Anniston Army Depot. The ACV-R will provide field-level maintenance, recovery and repair capabilities to the Assault Amphibian companies in support of the Marine division.

Work on the ACV-30 program will take place in Johnstown and York, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, South Carolina, for the Government's integration of the KONGSBERG turret.

For more information, please contact:

Vanessa Meier, BAE Systems

Mobile: +1 586 459 8429

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.