Flip Electronics Accelerates Growth with Appointment of Todd McAtee as Global Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a leading global provider of authorized electronic components, today announced that Todd McAtee has joined the company as Global Chief Revenue Officer. Todd is an accomplished senior executive with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of driving growth across the electronic manufacturing and distribution industries.

As Global Chief Revenue Officer, Todd will lead Flip Electronics' global revenue strategy, including global sales, marketing, and growth initiatives. He brings deep expertise in executive leadership, international business development, and mergers and acquisitions, along with a demonstrated ability to scale revenue and build durable, high-impact partnerships worldwide.

Throughout his career, Todd has built and led high-performing global sales and marketing teams, working closely with industry-leading manufacturer representatives and suppliers. He is widely recognized for his extensive industry network, customer-focused leadership style, and ability to align sales and marketing execution with long-term strategic objectives.

"Todd's leadership, industry experience, and strategic vision make him an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics. "As we continue to expand our global authorized distribution, manufacturing services offerings, and engagement with manufacturer reps, his ability to accelerate growth and strengthen customer and supplier relationships will play a critical role in Flip Electronics' continued success."

"I'm excited to join Flip Electronics at a time when authorized distribution and lifecycle management are more critical than ever," said Todd McAtee. "Flip has built a unique model based on trust, transparency, and deep manufacturer partnerships, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, strengthen customer relationships, and expand the company's global impact."

Todd's appointment underscores Flip Electronics' ongoing investment in experienced leadership as the company expands its global footprint and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for authorized distribution, manufacturing services, and electronic component obsolescence solutions.

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is a global leader in authorized electronic component distribution and manufacturing services, specializing in end-of-life and hard-to-find semiconductors. By working directly with original component manufacturers, Flip provides customers with authorized, fully traceable components while eliminating the risk of the gray market. Flip supports aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and high-reliability markets worldwide with solutions designed to extend product lifecycles and mitigate obsolescence challenges. www.flipelectronics.com

