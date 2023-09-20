BAE Systems' joint venture Promoveo Solutions awarded Multiple Award Schedule contract to provide IT services to federal, state, and local governments

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promoveo Solutions JV LLC, a BAE Systems and Purisolve, Inc. joint venture (JV), has been awarded a contract on the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). Under a five-year contract, Promoveo Solutions will provide a broad array of IT services to federal, state, and local governments.

Promoveo Solutions JV LLC, a BAE Systems and Purisolve, Inc. joint venture, has been awarded a contract on the U.S. General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule. (Credit: BAE Systems)
"Promoveo Solutions aims to serve federal agencies through emerging technologies and innovation, which firmly aligns with BAE Systems' mission to protect those who protect us," said David Reynolds, deputy general manager of BAE Systems' Intelligence Solutions business. "We are excited to offer forward-thinking IT solutions and services under this first contract award."

"This award marks a key step for Promoveo Solutions to provide a wide variety of products and services through streamlined procedures to increase acquisition speed and flexible contracting to the marketplace," said Wallace Jones, President, Purisolve, Inc.

Atlanta-based Promoveo Solutions is an outgrowth of the U.S. Small Business Administration-approved mentor-protégé agreement between BAE Systems and Purisolve, Inc., and combines the experience and expertise of the two companies. The JV was formed to pursue long-term contracts to provide IT services and access to commercial products, services, and solutions to federal, state, and local government.

