BAE Systems prototype payload integrated onto International Space Station

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

Sep 25, 2024, 10:00 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' (LON:BA) prototype payload was successfully integrated onto the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a mission to demonstrate improvements in atmospheric temperature profiling and environmental monitoring capabilities, among other missions and technologies.  

Continue Reading
BAE Systems’ prototype payload features several different instruments and sub-systems, including a radio frequency sounder that will measure temperatures at different altitudes throughout the Earth’s atmosphere, and a dual band short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) camera that will be used to demonstrate low-cost environmental monitoring capabilities.
BAE Systems’ prototype payload features several different instruments and sub-systems, including a radio frequency sounder that will measure temperatures at different altitudes throughout the Earth’s atmosphere, and a dual band short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) camera that will be used to demonstrate low-cost environmental monitoring capabilities.

The payload launched in collaboration with the ISS National Laboratory and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., which supplied the hardware facility for the mission. The payload arrived safely to the ISS as part of a NASA commercial resupply mission, where it was integrated onto the station with the help of astronauts onboard. The payload is functioning as planned.

The payload features several different instruments and sub-systems, including a radio frequency sounder that will measure temperatures at different altitudes throughout the Earth's atmosphere, providing next-generation capabilities with applications in hurricane modeling and weather forecasting at a fraction of the size of existing systems. It also includes a dual band short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) camera that will be used to demonstrate low-cost environmental monitoring capabilities.

"Our team was able to assemble, integrate, and test this payload in just eight months," said Steve Smith, vice president of Engineering, Science & Analysis for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "This effort highlights our ability to meet our customers' need for affordable and rapid advancement of on-orbit technologies, along with driving the maturation of software solutions that can be used for a myriad of functions."

In addition to the payload's scientific instruments, the mission will include Space & Mission Systems' Linux-based software that features real-time data processing and containerized applications that can be changed on orbit. BAE Systems also collaborated with Microsoft Azure Space to demonstrate the jointly developed onboard mission data processing system and Seagate Federal to demonstrate onboard mass storage capabilities.

The mission is scheduled to last for one year. Once completed, the payload will be removed from the ISS and returned to Earth where BAE Systems engineers and scientists will analyze it to understand how it was impacted by the space environment.

For more information, please contact:

Sawyer D'Argonne, BAE Systems
Mobile: 303-250-6031
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

U.S. Navy selects BAE Systems to provide advanced digital interrogator target data processor solution

U.S. Navy selects BAE Systems to provide advanced digital interrogator target data processor solution

BAE Systems (LON:BA) has received a $19 million contract from the U.S. Navy to design and implement UPX-24 target data processor capabilities into a...
BAE Systems begins integrating Mk 45 naval gun system onto HMS Glasgow

BAE Systems begins integrating Mk 45 naval gun system onto HMS Glasgow

BAE Systems (LON:BA) has begun integrating the Mk 45 naval gun system onto HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 frigates being constructed for the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics