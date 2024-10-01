BAE Systems' RAD510™ software development unit now available for order

Space community prepares for seamless transition to next-generation radiation-hardened single-board computer

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems' (LON:BA) RAD510™ software development unit (SDU) is now available for order to the space community. The SDU enables initial software implementation and testing as customers prepare to convert from the RAD750® single-board computer (SBC) to the next-generation RAD510 SBC. Currently in qualification, the RAD510 SBC offers three times the performance capability of its predecessor, supporting critical space missions.

By offering the RAD510 SDU in parallel to SBC qualification, it enables users to develop, integrate, and test with their own applications. The approach mitigates risk and enables easier adoption of the new solution. To further prepare customers, the RAD510 SBC will launch in industry-standard 3U form factor and use software compatible with both BAE Systems' RAD750 and RAD5545® SBCs. This design commonality reduces user software development costs.

"Supporting our customers' space missions for decades, we equip satellites and other spacecraft with our single-board computers," said Joe Dziezynski, director of Space Systems at BAE Systems. "The RAD510 SBC builds on that legacy – providing a highly reliable radiation-hardened solution that scales performance while requiring less power. Our software development unit provides another readiness milestone to ensure our customers are prepared for the transition ahead of product completion."

The RAD510 SBC is designed to withstand the challenging environment of radiation and extreme temperatures of space. It is built on the demonstrated success of BAE Systems' RAD750 SBC that has enabled more than 100 satellites, carrying out a variety of missions. The next-generation SBC provides increased processing capability and interface connectivity while maintaining the similar size, weight, and power as the RAD750 SBC. It employs a system-on-chip to serve as the primary processing component and has the radiation advantages of rad-hard 45 nanometer silicon-on-isolator technology. The SBC is a complete, functioning computer in which the microprocessor, input/output functions, memory, and other features are all built on a single circuit board.

For more than 50 years, BAE Systems has developed and manufactured advanced, high-reliability radiation-hardened electronic components, cards, processors, and units for civil, commercial, and national security space missions. The family of space-based electronics can withstand radiation doses a million times stronger than a fatal human dose; that durability is valued on missions and on-orbit satellites. The company is also a leading provider of spacecraft, mission payloads, and optical and antenna systems through its newly acquired Space & Mission Systems business headquartered in Colorado. Leveraging expertise in radio frequency systems, antenna design, synthetic aperture radar processing, radiation-hardened electronics, and mapping software, BAE Systems enables space customers to be mission-ready.

Work on the RAD510 SDU is performed by BAE Systems' Space Systems group in Manassas, Virginia. This facility is a U.S. Department of Defense Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source, covering design, aggregation, broker, packaging/assembly, and test services. The RAD510 SBC is expected to complete qualification in 2026.

