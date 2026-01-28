Data Link Solutions awarded $248 million U.S. Navy contract to deliver tactical radio system to U.S. and coalition forces

Software-defined radio designed to run complex Link 16 waveform delivers enhanced command and control (C2) capabilities

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems (LON: BA) and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, a $248 million production contract to deliver hundreds of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals for U.S. forces and allies.

Data Link Solutions awarded $248 million contract to deliver MIDS JTRS to U.S. and coalition forces (Credit: BAE Systems).

The system provides situational awareness and enables jam-resistant Link 16 connectivity with line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for sea, ground, and air assets in dynamic operational environments. Finding the quickest and most secure path, MIDS JTRS enables the sharing of relative position and targeting data among joint forces and allows warfighters to make well-informed decisions swiftly in contested scenarios.

"This contract demonstrates the ongoing need to equip our warfighters with a high-performing, secure command and control solution and our commitment to deliver at the speed of need," said Brian Shadiack, director of Data Link Solutions. "With increased production capacity, we will provide hundreds of MIDS JTRS radio terminals for more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including unmanned aerial vehicles and armored C2 ground vehicles."

MIDS JTRS is a four-channel, software-defined radio designed to run the complex Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols. Link 16 is a standardized communications system used by NATO, the U.S., and its allies and partner nations to share real-time tactical data. It is a scalable and flexible solution to tailor networks to mission needs. In addition to Link 16 compatibility, MIDS JTRS' advanced Tactical Targeting Networking Technology offers a low latency, high communications waveform capability that provides critical platform connectivity and throughput within contested environments. The Department of War is fielding MIDS JTRS on the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, and F-22 aircraft, as well as maritime vessels and ground command and control assets.

Data Link Solutions is a leading supplier of Link 16 terminals and software, as well as logistics and support services for air-, land-, and sea-based platforms. With more than 25 years of experience providing affordable, high-performance, and high-reliability data link terminals for forces, the organization has delivered over 9,000 Link 16 systems worldwide to more than 50 nations.

Work on the MIDS JTRS program takes place in Wayne, New Jersey, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Campbell, BAE Systems

Mobile: 603-484-3993

[email protected]



www.baesystems.com/en-us

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.