BAE Systems signs a 15-year support agreement for the Danish CV90 fleet

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) to provide repair and maintenance services for the Danish Army's CV90s over a period of 15 years.

A row of CV90 vehicles with the Danish flag flying. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Under the agreement, worth approximately $400 million (DKK 3,000,000,000), BAE Systems will provide an upgraded level of operability for the infantry fighting vehicles. The agreement covers repair and maintenance services for the Danish Army's fleet of 44 CV90s, such as the delivery of spare parts at a time when the service's operational tempo remains at a high level.

"This important agreement will secure the functionality of the Danish Army's fleet of CV90s, and will ensure that they remain operating at a high capability level and tempo for many years to come," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, the company which designs and builds the CV90. "We are proud to deliver these critical capabilities to the customer."

The CV90 infantry fighting vehicle provides world-leading, combat-proven capability and commands the 20–38-ton class. It integrates a wide range of weapon systems, providing capability against a wide array of targets to land forces around the world.

With a total of 1,700 vehicles, in 17 different variants, in service or on order, the CV90 has covered more than eight million kilometers to date. Ten European nations, of which seven are NATO members, have selected the vehicle, and it has seen combat in Liberia, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

