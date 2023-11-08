BAE Systems to develop custom microelectronics for next-generation radar, electronic warfare, and communication applications

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

FAST Labs™ research and development organization awarded a $5 million contract from the Office of Naval Research

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has awarded BAE Systems' (LSE: BA) FAST LabsTM research and development organization a $5 million contract for the COALESCE (Common-architecture Amplifier for Low-cost, Efficient, SWaP-Constrained Environments) program.

Continue Reading
FAST Labs research and development organization awarded a $5 million contract from the Office of Naval Research. (Credit: BAE Systems)
FAST Labs research and development organization awarded a $5 million contract from the Office of Naval Research. (Credit: BAE Systems)

In this effort, BAE Systems' FAST Labs, will develop advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) and module electronics. The program's objective is to develop the world's highest efficiency high power amplifier module in its frequency band. The radio-frequency (RF) modules will then transition to small form factor U.S. Navy payloads, enabling longer range and greater effectiveness in active electronic warfare applications.

"The COALESCE program closes the gap between commercial electronics and customized electronics to meet the Department of Defense's space and power requirements and enable next-generation solutions," said Ben McMahon, technology development manager at BAE Systems' FAST Labs. "Together with the Office of Naval Research, we will deliver these electronic solutions to increase survivability for our warfighters."

BAE Systems will provide capabilities above and beyond what can be found commercially, and its solution is designed specifically for harsh DoD operating environments. The technology's high power and ultra-small form factor will enable next-generation radar, electronic warfare, and communication applications. 

MMICs and modules for the program will be fabricated at BAE Systems' Microelectronics Center Foundry in Nashua, New Hampshire. The FAST Labs organization in Merrimack, New Hampshire will work to ensure the technology is relevant across multiple DoD branches, applications, and businesses.

For more information, please contact:
Paul Roberts, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-521-2381
[email protected]
www.baesystems.com/US 
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Also from this source

BAE Systems, Inc. highlights continued advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in workforce and culture

BAE Systems, Inc. highlights continued advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in workforce and culture

Today BAE Systems, Inc. released its annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Impact Report titled The Ripple Effect of our Efforts. The report...
BAE Systems, Inc. names Dan Sallet to lead its Finance team

BAE Systems, Inc. names Dan Sallet to lead its Finance team

BAE Systems, Inc. has named Dan Sallet as its senior vice president for finance. In his role, Sallet will be responsible for the financial operations ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.