BAE Systems to provide actuator control units for JetZero's sustainable jet demonstrator

Advanced actuation electronics will deliver reliable, high-performance control for next-generation aircraft

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) will provide and integrate actuator control units (ACUs) for JetZero's next-generation blended wing body aircraft demonstrator, which is designed to deliver enhanced energy efficiency and reduced emissions.

BAE Systems will provide and integrate actuator control units for JetZero's next-generation blended wing body aircraft demonstrator. (Credit: JetZero)

As part of the flight control system, BAE Systems' ACUs interpret flight control signals, including pilot commands from active control sticks, which the company will also provide for the demonstrator. The advanced ACUs function as remote actuators within a distributed flight control system. The units' localized flight surface management capabilities deliver enhanced flight control with reliable, precise coordination and responsiveness.

"Our mature, highly capable actuator control units play a vital role in our shared vision of sustainable aviation with JetZero, seamlessly integrating with the flight control system," said Gary Battestin, director of Air Transport Systems for Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. "This technology enhances overall flight performance, supporting a cleaner and more efficient future for air travel."

By providing both the ACUs and the pilot control inceptors, BAE Systems will minimize the integration time for the aircraft. The actuation controllers are proven, reliable, and previously certified systems that reduce customer risk, reinforcing the company's leadership in stick-to-surface flight control solutions, from pilot input to surface response.

BAE Systems is a leader in flight control technology with more than 40 years of experience designing and certifying fly-by-wire systems for commercial and military platforms.

The ACUs will be designed and produced at the company's state-of-the-art facilities in Endicott, New York, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

