BAE Systems to provide critical Mk 45 naval gun systems upgrade to Australian Navy frigates

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems was awarded a contract by the Commonwealth of Australia to upgrade existing Mk 45 Mod 2 naval gun systems on Anzac class frigates with a Common Control System (CCS). The upgrade modifies existing Mk 45 systems to eliminate obsolescence issues and extend the life of the gun system. 


U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) conducts a live fire during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. (Credit: U.S. Navy)
The CCS upgrade replaces electronics on earlier Mk 45 Mod 1 and Mod 2 gun systems to be compatible with the Mk 45 Mod 4, the latest configuration used by the U.S. Navy. In addition to delivering commonality and interoperability with the U.S. Navy's gun systems, the upgrade will equip the Mk 45s with the capability to integrate future extended-range precision guided munitions, such as the hypervelocity projectile.

"The Common Control System upgrade is the most cost-effective way to extend the life of Mk 45 gun systems, enabling them to provide critical ship naval fires and creating a configuration that allows for the integration of future precision guided munitions," said Brent Butcher, vice president of weapon systems at BAE Systems. "We are committed to modernizing and equipping allied nations with enhanced Mk 45 gun systems to address current and future threats."

The cost-effective CCS upgrade ensures that Mk 45 gun systems remain supportable for decades to come and ready to integrate the latest, most innovative technology features to support advanced munitions and future mission capabilities for a significantly lower cost than a new gun.  

Work on the contract will take place at the BAE Systems production facility in Louisville, Kentucky with the first delivery planned in early 2026.

