Baesman and Listrak Partner to Bring Listrak's Industry-Leading Email and SMS Capabilities to Clients

LITITZ, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baesman , a nationally recognized leader in retail marketing, and Listrak , the leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation for retailers, today announced a partnership to bring Listrak's industry-leading email and SMS services to Baesman clients.

The partnership enhances the scope of Baesman's email and SMS services and enables clients to simplify marketing efforts by leveraging Baesman and Listrak's combined expertise, improving customer engagement and driving growth through personalized marketing channels. With this partnership, Baesman can handle the ESP relationship and execution for clients, allowing brands to focus on other business areas while receiving a seamless, personalized experience.

"Our partnership with Listrak represents an exciting step forward in our mission to make executing personalized marketing easier and more effective for our clients," said Rod Baesman, CEO of Baesman. "By combining our expertise with Listrak's innovative technology, we can help clients seamlessly execute cross-channel marketing strategies tailored to their unique goals. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to simplifying the complexities of marketing and delivering personalized email and SMS solutions that drive impactful results."

"Listrak and Baesman share a commitment to delivering exceptional customer services and integrated solutions that yield powerful results for enterprise clients," said Ross Kramer, CEO, Listrak. "As Baesman and Listrak manage the technical and operational aspects of their cross-channel marketing efforts, marketers experience streamlined processes, expert strategy, and seamless execution, which results in more time for them to focus on their overall growth and goals."

About Listrak

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

About Baesman Group

Founded in 1952, Baesman Group is a leading provider of marketing strategy and execution that enables brands to execute personalized marketing at scale. Their services include expertise in data-driven marketing strategies, customer loyalty programs, email and SMS execution, personalized direct mail campaigns, and in-store signage execution and fulfillment. With decades of experience, Baesman helps brands maximize their marketing impact and drive customer engagement. Their customers include Victoria's Secret, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lane Bryant, Kate Spade, DSW, and Stanley Steemer. For more information, visit www.baesman.com .

