LAFCO New York Partners with Listrak to Power e-Commerce Expansion of its "Pink Paradise" Collaboration with The Colony Hotel

Inspired by the Iconic Charm of Palm Beach's The Colony Hotel, the Expanded Collection Follows Fragrance's Sold-Out Debut Last Year

LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LACFO New York , the modern fragrance company dedicated to elevating everyday moments into powerful sensory journeys, is expanding its collaboration with Palm Beach's iconic The Colony Hotel , which quickly sold out upon its debut last year. To meet demand for the luxurious collection, which transports the essence of Palm Beach's most celebrated hotel directly into the home, LAFCO is partnering with its e-commerce partners at Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform.

The expanded collection features a Pink Paradise 3-Wick Candle and Pink Paradise Signature Diffuser. Launched last November, the Signature Pink Paradise Candle is housed in a vibrant pink hand blown glass vessel, with packaging designed to reflect The Colony Hotel's distinctive aesthetic and elegant, vintage-inspired decor that embodies Palm Beach glamour. Pink Paradise boasts a bright and inviting fragrance with notes of tangy passion fruit, creamy coconut, and warm amber, evocative of palm trees, saltwater, and champagne.

As LAFCO's e-commerce marketing partner, Listrak is supporting this expanded collaboration, along with LAFCO's entire collection of luxurious scented candles, diffusers, room sprays, soaps, and lotions. Through the capabilities of Listrak's person-first platform, which consolidates customer data from multiple channels into a single database for data unification, identity resolution, analysis and activation, LAFCO can tap into cross-channel affinity and segmentation to meet the customer where they want to shop. To generate excitement ahead of the launch, LAFCO and Listrak sent out communications on email, SMS and MMS channels at the end of September, announcing that the "Pink Paradise" collection is back by popular demand, with conversion rates exceeding 10 percent.

"By working with our e-commerce partners at Listrak, we are able to meet demand for our coveted limited-edition products, such as our 'Pink Paradise' collaboration with The Colony Hotel," said Jon Bresler, Founder and President of LAFCO. "With 'Pink Paradise,' people can experience the relaxation of a tropical Palm Beach evening anywhere in the world, bringing the charm of The Colony Hotel right into the home experience. With Listrak's personalization tools and industry expertise, we are able to ensure consumers find the perfect products to fit their lifestyle, taking them on their ideal sensory journey."

"As the fragrance category continues its rapid growth trajectory, LAFCO is at the vanguard with its unique collaborations, innovative e-commerce strategies and artisanal approach that brings the quality of fine fragrance to home, candles and personal care," said Jamie Elden, CRO, Listrak. "We're delighted to continue supporting our partners at LAFCO with our industry-leading tools, insights and benchmarks to power their ongoing momentum."

Earlier this year, LAFCO announced it had expanded its long-standing partnership with Listrak to accommodate its accelerated e-commerce growth. Through its partnership with Listrak, LAFCO leverages a full suite of personalization tools that includes email, SMS, website pop-ups, on-site recommendations and predictive content, reaching, engaging with and meeting the needs of consumers at each stage of their journey.

About LAFCO

Founded in 1992 in New York City by Jon Bresler, LAFCO (Luxury Articles & Fragrance Co.) combines traditional craftsmanship and the purest ingredients to create transportive home fragrances and personal care products. LAFCO's luxurious collection of scented candles, diffusers, room sprays, soaps, and lotions are made from ethically sourced and sustainably cultivated essential oils and ingredients. The products are hand-produced using time-honored botanical production practices and cutting-edge technology. The fragrances are designed to evoke an emotional sensory response, from soothing to invigorating and meditative to inspiring. LAFCO's products are sold through a select network of luxury and specialty department stores and independently owned boutique stores and spas across the U.S. and parts of Canada, and the Company's e-commerce store, LAFCO.com .

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak.com .

