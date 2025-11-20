VERB Products Selects Listrak as its Unified Cross-Channel Marketing Partner, Powering Personalized Communications and E-Commerce Growth

LITITZ, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VERB Products , the destination for salon-quality haircare at one set affordable price, has selected Listrak , the person-first marketing automation platform built to drive measurable growth for today's leading retailers and brands, as its unified cross-channel marketing partner, powering e-commerce growth and personalized customer communications across email, SMS and web.

With Listrak's AI-powered unified platform, VERB can seamlessly integrate data, identity, and cross-channel marketing to power hyper-personalized experiences across email, SMS and web experiences such as predictive product recommendations and personalized on-site experiences. In addition to deploying Listrak's tools and technology, VERB's e-commerce team works closely with Listrak's beauty industry experts on campaign execution, leveraging Listrak's proprietary industry benchmarks, data, and trends. Since launching the partnership, VERB's e-commerce team has already noted a 300% year-over-year lift in automations and 30% lift in SMS conversions.

"At VERB, our focus is on helping customers create hairstyles that reflect their personalities and support their confidence, and that means connecting with each customer on a personal level, ensuring they find the perfect products to meet their needs," said Nicole Johnson, Digital Marketing Director, VERB. "With Listrak as our integrated e-commerce partner, we benefit from having a unified cross-channel platform as well as a true collaborative partner, allowing us to dive deeper into customer relationship management, personalization and retention."

"VERB's celebration of individuality is a mission that is reflected in their diverse range of haircare products as well as in their engaging e-commerce experiences," said Jamie Elden, CRO, Listrak. "We are excited to partner with the VERB team to continue driving growth across all aspects of their cross-channel marketing through elevated personalized experiences that support engagement and create loyalty."

VERB's e-commerce momentum includes innovative campaigns such as "Ghost month," an interactive online experience in the month of October celebrating the brand's highly acclaimed, cult-favorite Ghost Oil and the entire Ghost™ collection of lightweight hair products that add shine while leaving hair feeling lighter than a ghost. Heading into the holidays, VERB will kick off a series of online campaigns, including Black Friday deals and December's Mystery Box event.

About VERB Products

VERB was born in Austin with one unwavering mission: to deliver clean, cruelty-free and affordable salon-quality hair products. More than a decade later, their mission remains the same—to celebrate individuality and create a lasting, positive impact among their hair-loving community—because every great story needs a VERB.

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak.com/ .

SOURCE LISTRAK