Bafumi Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Bafumi Insurance Agency ("Bafumi") of Middletown, CT on August 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bafumi provides property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance and services throughout the state of Connecticut.

"Our goal is to educate our clients on the best options for their insurance needs," says Guido Bafumi, President, Bafumi Insurance. "We are dedicated to providing the best coverage at competitive rates. As part of World, we have access to additional products and services to meet the needs of our customers. We are excited to join the World team."

"On behalf of the World family, I'd like to welcome Bafumi," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Bafumi brings an experienced team to World, and I know they will continue to grow and be successful."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. Andros, Floyd & Miller, P.C. provided legal counsel and Philo Smith Securities LLC advised Bafumi on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

