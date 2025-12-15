The Fidella Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of The Fidella Agency (Fidella") of Lakewood, NJ on September 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fidella was founded in 2011 by Joseph Deutsch. The agency specializes in commercial property/real estate insurance.

"We are an agency with the resources to handle the most complex national transactions, while recognizing that our clients are unique, and expect a direct and personalized approach when we evaluate their individual risk and liabilities to identify their specific coverage needs," says Joseph Deutsch, President, The Fidella Agency. "Joining World, gives us the ability to provide additional services and products to our customers."

"On behalf of the World family, I extend a warm welcome to Fidella," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Their commitment to delivering outstanding customer service aligns perfectly with World's values, and I look forward to their continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MarshBerry advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised Fidella on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

