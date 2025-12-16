SilverLeaf Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of SilverLeaf Insurance Group ("SilverLeaf") of Scottsdale, AZ on September 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SilverLeaf was established in 2009 and offers business, health, life and personal insurance lines to clients in multiple states across the nation.

"Our agency's success is built on a foundation that we create value through personal relationships and provide world class service to our clients with integrity and professionalism," says Mark Gaudio, President, SilverLeaf Insurance Group. "We are pleased to join World, a firm that shares our mission, and we look forward to offering our clients additional products and services."

"I'd like to welcome SilverLeaf to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This acquisition further increases World's presence in the state of Arizona. I look forward to SilverLeaf's continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Aprio advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel to SilverLeaf on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

