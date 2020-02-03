Baha Mar Casino, the Caribbean's Most Glamorous Casino, Hosts Exclusive Parties in Celebration of the Big Game in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar Casino , the largest, most thrilling casino in the Caribbean, hosted a weekend of exclusive events and private parties in Miami ahead of the Big Game, the most anticipated sporting event of the year. Baha Mar Casino is located within Baha Mar, the newest resort destination in Nassau, Bahamas.

On Friday night, Baha Mar Casino hosted VIP guests, celebrities, and sports personalities for an exclusive evening soiree at Villa Casa Casuarina inside the former Versace Mansion on the famed Ocean Drive in the heart of Miami's South Beach. The glamourous night featured music by Baha Mar resident DJ Ignite and special entertainment from fire dancers, water contortionists, and a dance ensemble. Guests were treated to specialty cocktails including Bahamian-inspired Sky Juice, champagne, and an extravagant dinner featuring specialties from The Bahamas, sushi, ceviche, Argentinian chimichurri steak, a lavish dessert spread, and more.

Notable guests included: Chris Gronkowski, Dallas Cowboys; Clarissa Molina, TV Personality/Miss Dominican Republic; Dan Gronkowski, Detroit Lions; Glenn Gronkowski, Buffalo Bills; Gordie Gronkowski Jr., Gronk Fitness; Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar; Jamie Collins, New England Patriots; Marissa Everhart, Model; Mark Juliano, Chief Gaming Officer, Baha Mar; Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons; DJ Whoo Kid, and more.

On Saturday night, Baha Mar Casino held an intimate dinner aboard Eternity I, the ultra-luxury superyacht, measuring over 200 feet in length. The high-profile dinner was prepared by Eternity I's personal chef. The superyacht has been welcoming distinguished guests, including numerous celebrities from the worlds of music, arts, and entertainment, as well as Baha Mar guests, and Baha Mar Residences owners. Eternity I boasts indoor and outdoor dining and living areas, seven guest bedrooms, outdoor plunge jacuzzi pool, 2 Waverunner jet skis, and a Cobra jet tender, among other remarkable features.

Less than an hour flight from Miami, Florida, Baha Mar Casino is located within the $4.2 billion resort destination of Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas. Baha Mar Casino offers the perfect combination of high energy and sublime luxury that goes far beyond the dazzling casino floor. Full of high energy stakes and luxurious thrill, Baha Mar Casino features high-end, state-of-the-art gaming and 1,100 technologically advanced slots, 119 live tables with games including blackjack, baccarat and roulette. The Baha Mar Sports Book by William Hill offers sports and race betting with Vegas rules and high-limit stakes. Nowhere else in the world can you find a destination experience that looms quite so luxuriously large.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

