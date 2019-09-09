Baha Mar Commits $2 Million USD In Financial Aid For Hurricane Dorian Relief And Recovery

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar resort destination in Nassau has committed $2 million USD in financial aid to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery for our fellow Bahamians severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Baha Mar's $2 million USD commitment will go directly to partner relief organizations in The Bahamas as well as Baha Mar's own dedicated work in delivering emergency relief to volunteers and disaster victims. This donation is part of Baha Mar's ongoing devotion to a series of continued relief efforts, including a dedicated plan and investment into the longer-term recovery for a stronger Bahamas of tomorrow.

"Our hearts are heavy with sadness and loss over Hurricane Dorian's path of destruction and damage to our beloved nation and its people," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "Now is the time to come together and support those who need our help, especially in The Abacos and Grand Bahama. Baha Mar is spearheading ongoing recovery efforts to aid the victims while working towards strengthening our nation to come back stronger than ever."

In addition to this immediate commitment, The Baha Mar Foundation is collecting financial support from our guests, partners and community and 100% of those proceeds are going directly to those in need, as well as partnering with local organizations and the Bahamian authorities to distribute daily food, medicine, supplies and other necessities to volunteers and disaster victims.

Baha Mar has had the honor to call The Bahamas home for the last several years. We hope our guests cherish their memories made here and will support us as we move forward to rebuild our neighboring family communities in The Abacos and Grand Bahama. Please visit BahaMar.Com/Dorian to make a donation.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned $4.2 billion integrated resort development operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE). The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – with over 2,300 rooms and 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

