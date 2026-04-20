Bahamas Grid Company Appoints New CEO and CFO, Becomes Fully Bahamian-Led Utility

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) today announced the appointment of Dareo McKenzie as Chief Executive Officer and Gladys Fernander, CPA as Chief Financial Officer, marking the company's transition to a fully independent, all-Bahamian-led operating model.

This leadership transition follows the conclusion of Island Grid Solutions' (IGS) management role on April 20, 2026, and the stepping down of Eric Pike and Mei Shibata from their positions at BGC.

Bahamas Grid Company at a job site on New Providence

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to set up BGC and conduct the biggest grid upgrade project for New Providence, over the past two years," said Eric Pike, Former Chairman of BGC. "I would like to recognize the dedicated employees of IGS, Pike, and BGC, whose hard work and commitment were instrumental to this achievement, and extend our best wishes for BGC's continued success."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Eric, Mei, and the entire IGS team for their leadership and expertise in building BGC into a fully operational utility and strengthening New Providence's transmission and distribution system," said Anthony Ferguson, Chairman of BGC. "We now move forward as a fully Bahamian-led organization, focused on delivering long-term performance for our country, our children, and our grandchildren."

Mr. McKenzie brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the energy and infrastructure sectors, including senior operational roles at GE Vernova and Consolidated Edison of New York. He has led large-scale grid modernization and construction programs, managed billion-dollar capital portfolios, and delivered complex energy projects focused on reliability, resilience, and operational performance.

Ms. Fernander is a Certified Public Accountant with more than two decades of executive financial leadership in regulated environments. As former Chief Financial Officer of Commonwealth Bank, she oversaw enterprise-wide financial strategy, capital planning, treasury, and regulatory compliance, and brings deep expertise in governance, financial discipline, and institutional accountability.

"Together, Dareo and Gladys bring the operational and financial leadership required to grow a resilient, high-performing utility," Ferguson added. "Just as importantly, this transition reflects the strength and capability of Bahamian leadership at every level of the organization."

Over the past two years, BGC has made meaningful progress in strengthening New Providence's electricity network, improving reliability by almost 50% and updating its critical infrastructure through a $130M grid upgrade project. With the transition to full independence, the company will now be focused on the disciplined management of the system to ensure its long-term system performance.

About Bahamas Grid Company

Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) is a utility company in New Providence that is responsible for upgrading, maintaining, and operating New Providence's transmission and distribution infrastructure, with the goal of delivering reliable, resilient, and sustainable power to all residents and businesses.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Island Grid