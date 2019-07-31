Bahrain's Al Jazira Boosts Operational Efficiency with Infor CloudSuite WMS

MANAMA, Bahrain, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Al Jazira, a Bahraini retailer and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor, is automating its warehouse with Infor CloudSuite WMS (Warehouse Management System ) to help boost operational efficiency and gain visibility of its inventory.

Al Jazira is expanding rapidly. It currently has eight stores and is the exclusive distributor for top FMCG brands including Heinz, L'Oreal, MCvities, Pinar, Hero, Mazola and Volvic in Bahrain. The company also has a fast-growing food services business, adding to the demands placed on the firm's warehouse.

To facilitate growth across its businesses, Al Jazira's senior management team realized that the company needed to automate its warehouse and gain full visibility of its inventory to achieve greater operational efficiency and oversight, and to improve inventory management.

To achieve these aims, Al Jazira decided to deploy an Infor WMS solution. With the help of Infor CloudSuite WMS, Al Jazira will gain greater visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and staff. This will increase the company's ability to manage stock more efficiently while providing greater insights into the performance of individual products and offerings, and helping the company to develop strategic plans more effectively.

Ujjal Kumar Mukherjee, group general manager, Al Jazira, said: "With a fast-growing distribution network, retail chain and food services business, it was vital for us to operate our warehouse as effectively and efficiently as possible. With Infor CloudSuite WMS, we will be able to transition from manual warehousing systems to a state-of-the-art automated system, giving us a full overview of our inventory, enabling us to vastly improve ordering, avoid waste and satisfy our customers better."

The deployment of Infor WMS, which is being handled by Infor partner SNS, started in June and is expected to be complete by Q4 2019.

Jonathan Wood, general manager, for the Middle East and Africa at Infor, said: "With Al Jazira keen to accelerate its retail, distribution and food service businesses in Bahrain, Infor CloudSuite WMS is ideally suited to helping Al Jazira achieve its aims. We're confident that with a fully automated warehouse, Al Jazira will be ideally placed to scale up its operations, improve its operational efficiency and deliver superior quality of service to its customers."

Al Jazira opened the doors of its first store in 1965 and now has some 500 employees across its distribution, retail, and food service businesses.

