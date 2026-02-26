Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 marked a pivotal year as AI became the new core of Baidu. AI Cloud Infra gained strong momentum, with our differentiated full-stack end-to-end AI capabilities earning growing enterprise recognition. Our portfolio of AI applications continued to scale, addressing diverse needs across enterprises and individuals. Apollo Go further reinforced its global leadership, operating at industry-leading scales while accelerating international expansion into new markets. Meanwhile, AI-native Marketing Services continued to grow, unlocking new possibilities for the long term," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "As our AI-first strategy takes clear shape, we're confident in our ability to create lasting value in the AI era."

"We delivered several key achievements this quarter. First, revenue from Baidu Core AI-powered Business[1] exceeded RMB 11 billion in Q4, accounting for 43% of Baidu General Business[2] revenue. Second, total revenue of Baidu General Business grew 6% sequentially and Non-GAAP operating income of Baidu General Business increased 28% quarter over quarter to RMB 2.8 billion. Third, operating cash flow for Baidu turned positive in the second half of 2025, generating RMB 3.9 billion combined, compared to negative cash flow in the first half. Fourth, the Kunlunxin spin-off and separate listing is progressing, which we believe will unlock significant value for shareholders. Finally, we announced a new share repurchase program with up to US$5 billion authorization and introduced our first-ever dividend policy, with the first payment potentially to be made by year-end 2026." said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu.

Operational Highlights[1]

The following table sets forth selected revenue highlights for our Baidu Core AI-powered Business for the periods indicated:



Q3

Q4

FY

FY

(In billions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

YoY

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Baidu Core AI-powered Business 9.6

11.3

27.0

40.0

48 % - AI Cloud Infra 4.2

5.8

14.8

19.8

34 % - AI Applications 2.6

2.7

9.8

10.2

5 % - AI-native Marketing Services 2.8

2.7

2.4

9.8

301 %

















% of Baidu General Business 39 %

43 %

26 %

39 %



Corporate

Baidu's Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program in February 2026, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$5 billion of its shares, effective through December 31, 2028. The Board has also approved, for the first time, the adoption of a dividend policy for the Company's ordinary shares, which may include regular and/or special distributions of dividends.

Baidu announced its proposed spin-off and separate listing of Kunlunxin in January 2026.

Baidu released an updated version of ERNIE 5.0, its native omni-modal foundation model in January 2026.

Baidu earned a position in the global edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, demonstrating its further advancement in ESG performance. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 9,200 companies globally as part of the S&P Global 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.

Baidu Core AI-powered Business

AI Cloud Infra

Revenue from AI Cloud Infra was RMB 5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, with subscription-based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure increasing by 143% year over year.

Revenue from AI Cloud Infra was approximately RMB 20 billion for the full year 2025, up 34% year over year.

AI Applications

Revenue from AI Applications was RMB 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full year 2025 revenue exceeding RMB 10 billion.

Miaoda, Baidu's vibe coding platform, demonstrates industry-leading performance in platform capabilities and application quality, according to IDC's 2025 China No-Code Generative AI Application Development Platform Report, issued in November 2025.

Baidu established the Personal Super Intelligence Business Group (PSIG), integrating Baidu Wenku and Baidu Drive to accelerate AI application innovation.

Robotaxi

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, delivered 3.4 million fully driverless operational rides with weekly rides peaking at over 300,000 during the quarter. Total rides increased by over 200% year over year. As of February 2026, cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go exceeded 20 million.

Apollo Go accelerated its global footprint across multiple markets. In the UK, Apollo Go advanced partnerships with Uber and Lyft to pilot autonomous vehicles in London. In Switzerland, Apollo Go initiated testing in St. Gallen. In the Middle East, Apollo Go officially launched fully autonomous ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi with AutoGo, secured Dubai 's first fully driverless testing permit, and partnered with Uber to bring Apollo Go to the Uber platform in Dubai . In Asia, Apollo Go entered the South Korean market, starting with the Seoul metropolitan area. Apollo Go also expanded its Hong Kong testing into new districts and initiated cross-district testing.

's first fully driverless testing permit, and partnered with Uber to bring Apollo Go to the Uber platform in . In Asia, Apollo Go entered the South Korean market, starting with the Seoul metropolitan area. Apollo Go also expanded its Hong Kong testing into new districts and initiated cross-district testing. As of February 2026, Apollo Go's global footprint reached 26 cities. To date, Apollo Go fleets have accumulated over 300 million autonomous kilometers, including over 190 million fully driverless autonomous kilometers, with an outstanding safety record.

AI-native Marketing Services

Revenue from AI-native marketing services reached RMB 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 110% year over year.

Baidu App's MAUs reached 679 million in December 2025, remaining flat year over year.

ERNIE Assistant's MAU reached 202 million in December 2025.

[1] The revenue and operational data presented are derived from the Company's internal management accounts and records, which have not been audited. [2] Starting this quarter, we redefined Baidu Core as Baidu General Business. Baidu General Business includes Baidu Core AI-powered Business, Legacy Business, and Others. Legacy Business mainly consists of traditional advertising services across Search, Feed and other properties. Fourth quarter 2025 revenues from Baidu Core AI-powered Business, Legacy Business, and Others were RMB 11.3 billion, RMB 12.3 billion, and RMB 2.5 billion, respectively, derived from the Company's internal management accounts and records, which have not been audited.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results for Baidu[3],[4],[5]

Total revenues were RMB32.7 billion ($4.68 billion), increasing 5% quarter over quarter, primarily due to an increase in Baidu Core AI-powered Business.

Cost of revenues was RMB18.3 billion ($2.61 billion), which remained flat quarter over quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB7.4 billion ($1.06 billion), increasing 12% quarter over quarter, primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.6 billion ($800 million), increasing 8% quarter over quarter, primarily due to one-time employee severance costs to improve efficiency.

Operating income was RMB1.5 billion ($212 million) and operating margin was 5%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB3.0 billion ($424 million) and non-GAAP operating margin was 9%.

Total other income, net was RMB1.2 billion ($178 million), compared to RMB1.9 billion last quarter.

Income tax expense was RMB1.0 billion ($147 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB1.8 billion last quarter.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB1.8 billion ($255 million), net margin for Baidu was 5% and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB3.71 ($0.53). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB3.9 billion ($559 million), non-GAAP net margin for Baidu was 12% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB10.62 ($1.52).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4.7 billion ($676 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14%.

We define total cash and investments as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and adjusted long-term investments. As of December 31, 2025, total cash and investments were RMB294.1 billion ($42.06 billion). Operating cash flow was RMB2.6 billion ($373 million).

[3] Starting this quarter, we focused on the quarter-over-quarter fluctuation for the quarterly results to present a more meaningful perspective of our financial information. [4] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.9931 as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [5] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Fiscal Year 2025 Results for Baidu[4],[5]

Total revenues were RMB129.1 billion ($18.46 billion), decreasing 3% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in Legacy Business, partially offset by an increase in Baidu Core AI-powered Business.

Cost of revenues was RMB72.4 billion ($10.36 billion), increasing 10% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to Baidu Core AI-powered business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB25.8 billion ($3.70 billion), increasing 9% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending expenses and expected credit losses.

Research and development expenses were RMB20.4 billion ($2.92 billion), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Impairment of long-lived assets was RMB16.2 billion ($2.32 billion), attributable to an impairment loss of Core asset group.

Operating loss was RMB5.8 billion ($833 million) and operating loss margin was 5%. Excluding impairment of long-lived assets, operating income was RMB10.4 billion ($1.48 billion). Non-GAAP operating income was RMB15.0 billion ($2.14 billion) and operating margin was 12%.

Total other income, net was RMB12.5 billion ($1.79 billion), compared to RMB7.4 billion in the same period last year.

Income tax expense was RMB1.3 billion ($180 million), compared to RMB4.4 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.6 billion ($799 million), net margin for Baidu was 4% and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB11.78 ($1.68). Excluding the impact of impairment of long-lived assets, net income attributable to Baidu was RMB19.4 billion ($2.77 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB18.9 billion ($2.71 billion), non-GAAP net margin for Baidu was 15% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB53.41 ($7.64).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB22.9 billion ($3.27 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18%.

Operating cash flow was negative RMB3.0 billion (negative $431 million), which remained positive for the past two consecutive quarters.

For detailed financial information of Baidu General Business and iQIYI, please see the appended financial tables.

[4] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.9931 as of December 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [5] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenue

34,124

31,174

32,740

4,682

133,125

129,079

18,458

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenue(1)

18,014

18,315

18,277

2,614

66,102

72,436

10,358

Selling, general and administrative(1)

6,678

6,581

7,389

1,056

23,620

25,843

3,696

Research and development(1)

5,515

5,179

5,591

800

22,133

20,433

2,922

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

16,190

-

-

-

16,190

2,315

Total costs and expenses

30,207

46,265

31,257

4,470

111,855

134,902

19,291

Operating income (loss)

3,917

(15,091)

1,483

212

21,270

(5,823)

(833)

































Other income:





























Interest income

2,001

1,930

2,051

293

7,962

8,602

1,230

Interest expense

(643)

(631)

(651)

(93)

(2,824)

(2,784)

(398)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

1,678

(357)

(1,054)

(151)

1,076

(2,242)

(321)

Share of earnings (losses) from equity method investments

(399)

735

1,193

171

(691)

3,196

457

Others, net

23

269

(296)

(42)

1,829

5,767

825

Total other income, net

2,660

1,946

1,243

178

7,352

12,539

1,793

































Income (loss) before income taxes

6,577

(13,145)

2,726

390

28,622

6,716

960

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,619

(1,828)

1,029

147

4,447

1,259

180

Net income (loss)

4,958

(11,317)

1,697

243

24,175

5,457

780

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(234)

(85)

(85)

(12)

415

(132)

(19)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,192

(11,232)

1,782

255

23,760

5,589

799

































































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

























-Basic

14.41

(33.88)

4.48

0.64

66.40

13.67

1.95

-Diluted

14.26

(33.88)

3.71

0.53

65.91

11.78

1.68

Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























-Basic

1.80

(4.23)

0.56

0.08

8.31

1.71

0.24

-Diluted

1.78

(4.23)

0.46

0.07

8.24

1.47

0.21

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,775

2,713

2,721

2,721

2,790

2,726

2,726

-Diluted

2,783

2,713

2,758

2,758

2,798

2,744

2,744

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





























Cost of revenue

103

113

79

11

461

389

56

Selling, general and administrative

297

340

252

36

1,427

1,181

169

Research and development

685

591

398

58

2,896

2,035

292

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,085

1,044

729

105

4,784

3,605

517

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,832

24,606

3,519 Restricted cash

11,697

225

32 Short-term investments, net

102,608

90,661

12,964 Accounts receivable, net

10,104

12,972

1,855 Amounts due from related parties

790

761

109 Other current assets, net

18,818

22,745

3,253 Total current assets

168,849

151,970

21,732













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

30,102

26,281

3,758 Licensed copyrights, net

6,930

5,963

853 Produced content, net

14,695

14,575

2,084 Intangible assets, net

772

3,891

556 Goodwill

22,586

36,783

5,260 Long-term investments, net

41,721

44,918

6,423 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

98,535

123,862

17,712 Amounts due from related parties

137

167

24 Deferred tax assets, net

2,193

4,582

655 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,898

8,610

1,231 Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net

13,547

-

- Other non-current assets

16,815

27,555

3,941 Total non-current assets

258,931

297,187

42,497













Total assets

427,780

449,157

64,229













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,669

7,626

1,091 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,443

38,891

5,561 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,624

13,051

1,866 Deferred income

684

531

76 Long-term loans, current portion

168

14,765

2,111 Convertible senior notes, current portion

242

1,459

209 Notes payable, current portion

8,026

4,560

652 Amounts due to related parties

1,794

1,988

284 Operating lease liabilities

3,303

3,457

494 Total current liabilities

80,953

86,328

12,344













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

231

198

28 Deferred revenue

585

723

103 Amounts due to related parties

56

36

5 Long-term loans

15,596

3,369

482 Notes payable

27,996

51,021

7,296 Convertible senior notes

8,351

6,712

960 Deferred tax liabilities

3,870

4,985

713 Operating lease liabilities

4,973

4,108

587 Other non-current liabilities

1,557

1,951

280 Total non-current liabilities

63,215

73,103

10,454













Total liabilities

144,168

159,431

22,798













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,870

13,166

1,883













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

263,620

266,330

38,085 Noncontrolling interests

10,122

10,230

1,463 Total equity

273,742

276,560

39,548













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

427,780

449,157

64,229

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Revenue

27,698 6,613 (187)

34,124

24,659 6,682 (167)

31,174

26,112 6,794 (166)

32,740

3,734 972 (24)

4,682 YOY

























(6 %) 3 %



(4 %)











QOQ

























6 % 2 %



5 %





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenue(1)

13,180 4,995 (161)

18,014

12,996 5,467 (148)

18,315

13,042 5,376 (141)

18,277

1,865 769 (20)

2,614 Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,816 882 (20)

6,678

5,677 925 (21)

6,581

6,455 946 (12)

7,389

923 135 (2)

1,056 Research and development(1)

5,064 451 -

5,515

4,767 412 -

5,179

5,174 417 -

5,591

740 60 -

800 Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

-

16,190 - -

16,190

- - -

-

- - -

- Total costs and expenses

24,060 6,328 (181)

30,207

39,630 6,804 (169)

46,265

24,671 6,739 (153)

31,257

3,528 964 (22)

4,470 YOY















































Cost of revenue

























(1 %) 8 %



1 %











Selling, general and administrative

























11 % 7 %



11 %











Research and development

























2 % (8 %)



1 %











Impairment of long-lived assets

























- -



-











Costs and expenses

























3 % 6 %



3 %





























































QOQ















































Cost of revenue

























0 % (2 %)



(0 %)











Selling, general and administrative

























14 % 2 %



12 %











Research and development

























9 % 1 %



8 %











Impairment of long-lived assets

























(100 %) -



(100 %)











Costs and expenses

























(38 %) (1 %)



(32 %)





























































Operating income (loss)

3,638 285 (6)

3,917

(14,971) (122) 2

(15,091)

1,441 55 (13)

1,483

206 8 (2)

212 YOY

























(60 %) (81 %)



(62 %)











QOQ

























- -



-











Operating margin

13 % 4 %



11 %

(61 %) (2 %)



(48 %)

6 % 1 %



5 %





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

3,125 (465) -

2,660

2,031 (85) -

1,946

1,270 (27) -

1,243

182 (4) -

178 Less: income tax expense (benefit)

1,612 7 -

1,619

(1,868) 40 -

(1,828)

993 36 -

1,029

142 5 -

147 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

(132) 2 (104)(3)

(234)

49 2 (136)(3)

(85)

(79) (2) (4)(3)

(85)

(11) - (1)(3)

(12) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,283 (189) 98

5,192

(11,121) (249) 138

(11,232)

1,797 (6) (9)

1,782

257 (1) (1)

255 YOY

























(66 %) (97 %)



(66 %)











QOQ

























- (98 %)



-











Net margin

19 % (3 %)



15 %

(45 %) (4 %)



(36 %)

7 % (0 %)



5 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

4,647 406



5,047

2,225 (22)



2,205

2,837 143



2,967

406 20



424 YOY

























(39 %) (65 %)



(41 %)











QOQ

























28 % -



35 %











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

17 % 6 %



15 %

9 % (0 %)



7 %

11 % 2 %



9 %





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,741 (59)



6,709

3,836 (148)



3,770

3,869 109



3,907

553 14



559 YOY

























(43 %) -



(42 %)











QOQ

























1 % -



4 %











Net margin (non-GAAP)

24 % (1 %)



20 %

16 % (2 %)



12 %

15 % 2 %



12 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

6,516 444



6,954

4,398 30



4,429

4,544 196



4,727

650 28



676 YOY

























(30 %) (56 %)



(32 %)











QOQ

























3 % 553 %



7 %











Adjusted EBITDA margin

24 % 7 %



20 %

18 % 0 %



14 %

17 % 3 %



14 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of revenue

74 29



103

83 30



113

56 23



79

8 3



11 Selling, general and administrative

240 57



297

304 36



340

219 33



252

31 5



36 Research and development

652 33



685

559 32



591

368 30



398

54 4



58 Total share-based compensation

966 119



1,085

946 98



1,044

643 86



729

93 12



105 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments















































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

















































Baidu, Inc.



































Selected Information



































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)











































































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Revenue

104,712 29,225 (812)

133,125

102,485 27,290 (696)

129,079

14,655 3,902 (99)

18,458 YOY













(2 %) (7 %)



(3 %)

















































Costs and expenses:



































Cost of revenue(1)

44,830 21,954 (682)

66,102

51,498 21,541 (603)

72,436

7,364 3,080 (86)

10,358 Selling, general and administrative(1)

20,049 3,682 (111)

23,620

22,071 3,857 (85)

25,843

3,156 552 (12)

3,696 Research and development(1)

20,355 1,778 -

22,133

18,770 1,663 -

20,433

2,684 238 -

2,922 Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

-

16,190 - -

16,190

2,315 - -

2,315 Total costs and expenses

85,234 27,414 (793)

111,855

108,529 27,061 (688)

134,902

15,519 3,870 (98)

19,291 YOY



































Cost of revenue













15 % (2 %)



10 %











Selling, general and administrative













10 % 5 %



9 %











Research and development













(8 %) (6 %)



(8 %)











Impairment of long-lived assets













- -



-











Cost and expenses













27 % (1 %)



21 %

















































Operating income (loss)

19,478 1,811 (19)

21,270

(6,044) 229 (8)

(5,823)

(864) 32 (1)

(833) YOY













- (87 %)



-











Operating margin

19 % 6 %



16 %

(6 %) 1 %



(5 %)

















































Add: total other income (loss), net

8,311 (959) -

7,352

12,828 (289) -

12,539

1,834 (41) -

1,793 Less: income tax expense

4,386 61 -

4,447

1,115 144 -

1,259

159 21 -

180 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

(28) 27 416(3)

415

(22) 3 (113)(3)

(132)

(3) - (16)(3)

(19) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

23,431 764 (435)

23,760

5,691 (207) 105

5,589

814 (30) 15

799 YOY













(76 %) (127 %)



(76 %)











Net margin

22 % 3 %



18 %

6 % (1 %)



4 %

















































Non-GAAP financial measures:



































Operating income (non-GAAP)

23,890 2,363



26,234

14,319 639



14,950

2,048 91



2,138 YOY













(40 %) (73 %)



(43 %)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

23 % 8 %



20 %

14 % 2 %



12 %

















































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

26,335 1,512



27,002

18,827 280



18,941

2,692 39



2,709 YOY













(29 %) (81 %)



(30 %)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

25 % 5 %



20 %

18 % 1 %



15 %

















































Adjusted EBITDA

30,587 2,510



33,078

22,051 815



22,857

3,153 117



3,269 YOY













(28 %) (68 %)



(31 %)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

29 % 9 %



25 %

22 % 3 %



18 %

















































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:



































Cost of revenue

340 121



461

277 112



389

40 16



56 Selling, general and administrative

1,153 274



1,427

1,018 163



1,181

146 23



169 Research and development

2,746 150



2,896

1,908 127



2,035

273 19



292 Total share-based compensation

4,239 545



4,784

3,203 402



3,605

459 58



517 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,836 520 2,356

1,523 (267) 1,256

2,562 47 2,609

366 7 373 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,741) (896) (5,637)

2,233 763 2,996

(17,439) (947) (18,386)

(2,494) (135) (2,629) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,784) 114 (1,670)

4,532 151 4,683

595 518 1,113

85 74 159 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

582 61 643

(186) (16) (202)

(295) (10) (305)

(42) (1) (43) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,107) (201) (4,308)

8,102 631 8,733

(14,577) (392) (14,969)

(2,085) (55) (2,140) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

37,106 3,791 40,897

26,928 4,139 31,067

35,030 4,770 39,800

5,009 682 5,691 At end of period

32,999 3,590 36,589

35,030 4,770 39,800

20,453 4,378 24,831

2,924 627 3,551

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,836 520 2,356

1,523 (267) 1,256

2,562 47 2,609

366 7 373 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,312) (21) (2,333)

(3,378) (23) (3,401)

(1,952) (20) (1,972)

(279) (3) (282) Free cash flow

(476) 499 23

(1,855) (290) (2,145)

610 27 637

87 4 91

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In millions,unaudited)





















































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

19,126 2,108 21,234

(3,119) 106 (3,013)

(446) 15 (431) Net cash used in investing activities

(6,110) (2,445) (8,555)

(24,809) (327) (25,136)

(3,547) (47) (3,594) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(12,391) (1,368) (13,759)

16,078 1,064 17,142

2,299 152 2,451 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

81 14 95

(696) (55) (751)

(101) (6) (107) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

706 (1,691) (985)

(12,546) 788 (11,758)

(1,795) 114 (1,681) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash























At beginning of period

32,293 5,281 37,574

32,999 3,590 36,589

4,719 513 5,232 At end of period

32,999 3,590 36,589

20,453 4,378 24,831

2,924 627 3,551

























Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

19,126 2,108 21,234

(3,119) 106 (3,013)

(446) 15 (431) Less: Capital expenditures

(8,055) (79) (8,134)

(11,978) (95) (12,073)

(1,712) (14) (1,726) Free cash flow

11,071 2,029 13,100

(15,097) 11 (15,086)

(2,158) 1 (2,157)

























Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

















Baidu, Inc.

































































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures





























































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)









































































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended





































December 31, 2024 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)





































Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

































Operating income (loss)

3,638 285 3,917

(14,971) (122) (15,091)

1,441 55 1,483

206 8 212

































Add: Share-based compensation expenses

966 119 1,085

946 98 1,044

643 86 729

93 12 105

































Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

43 2 45

60 2 62

45 2 47

6 - 6

































Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

- - -

- - -

































Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

- - -

708 - 708

101 - 101

































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

4,647 406 5,047

2,225 (22) 2,205

2,837 143 2,967

406 20 424





































































































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets(1)

1,869 38 1,907

2,173 52 2,224

1,707 53 1,760

244 8 252

































Adjusted EBITDA

6,516 444 6,954

4,398 30 4,429

4,544 196 4,727

650 28 676





































































































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,283 (189) 5,192

(11,121) (249) (11,232)

1,797 (6) 1,782

257 (1) 255

































Add: Share-based compensation expenses

965 119 1,019

945 98 989

642 86 681

92 12 98

































Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

41 2 42

58 2 59

43 2 44

6 - 6

































Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

- - -

- - -

































Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

- - -

708 - 708

101 - 101

































Add: Disposal loss (gain)

7 - 7

(101) - (101)

31 - 31

4 - 4

































Add: Impairment of long-term investments

84 14 90

97 - 97

59 10 64

8 1 9

































Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds

(288) (5) (290)

279 1 279

923 17 931

132 2 133

































Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

679 - 679

15 - 15

(431) - (431)

(62) - (62)

































Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(30) - (30)

(2,526) - (2,526)

97 - 97

15 - 15

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

6,741 (59) 6,709

3,836 (148) 3,770

3,869 109 3,907

553 14 559





































































































Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS





14.26





(33.88)





3.71





0.53

































Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.55





0.75





0.75





0.11

































Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





4.37





44.25





6.16





0.88

































Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





19.18





11.12





10.62





1.52





































































































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations.

































(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



































(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.



































Baidu, Inc.

















































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures













































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)









































































































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended





























December 31, 2024 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (RMB)

December 31, 2025 (US$)





























Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

General Business iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

























Operating income (loss)

19,478 1,811 21,270

(6,044) 229 (5,823)

(864) 32 (833)

























Add: Share-based compensation expenses

4,239 545 4,784

3,203 402 3,605

459 58 517

























Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

173 7 180

262 8 270

37 1 38

























Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

2,315 - 2,315

























Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

708 - 708

101 - 101

























Operating income (non-GAAP)

23,890 2,363 26,234

14,319 639 14,950

2,048 91 2,138













































































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets(1)

6,697 147 6,844

7,732 176 7,907

1,105 26 1,131

























Adjusted EBITDA

30,587 2,510 33,078

22,051 815 22,857

3,153 117 3,269













































































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

23,431 764 23,760

5,691 (207) 5,589

814 (30) 799

























Add: Share-based compensation expenses

4,235 545 4,482

3,199 402 3,381

457 57 484

























Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

165 7 168

254 8 258

36 1 37

























Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

2,315 - 2,315

























Add: One-time employee severance costs

- - -

708 - 708

101 - 101

























Add: Disposal loss (gain)

(1,982) 22 (1,972)

(423) - (428)

(60) - (61)

























Add: Impairment of long-term investments

172 193 260

257 38 275

37 5 39

























Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

(393) (19) (403)

(4,004) 34 (3,989)

(573) 5 (570)

























Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

1,050 - 1,050

(603) 5 (601)

(86) 1 (86)

























Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(343) - (343)

(2,442) - (2,442)

(349) - (349)

























Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

26,335 1,512 27,002

18,827 280 18,941

2,692 39 2,709













































































Diluted earnings per ADS





65.91





11.78





1.68

























Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





1.68





2.71





0.39

























Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





9.26





38.92





5.57

























Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





76.85





53.41





7.64













































































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations.

























(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.



























(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.



























