Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"AI Cloud continued to accelerate in the second quarter, offsetting the ongoing macro headwinds for online marketing revenue and resulting in modestly positive topline growth for Baidu Core. Operationally, we fast-tracked the renovation of Baidu search, which we believe will drive long-term success despite the short-term impact on monetization. We also achieved new breakthroughs with Apollo Go, which now offers 100% fully driverless ride-hailing services in practically the entire Wuhan municipality, and has started scalable testing of the latest RT6 vehicles," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Gradually, the transformative impact of Gen-AI and foundation models is becoming more tangible in business and everyday life. Throughout all layers of our AI technology stack and with the rapid adoption of applications built on top of ERNIE, we are scaling AI to address real-world problems and generate substantial value both for external customers and our own product portfolio."

"As we speeded up the AI-native transformation of our products in the second quarter, we continued to optimize our operations and maintained a healthy margin," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "For AI Cloud in particular, we expect growth to maintain a strong momentum."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights[1]

Baidu, Inc.

(In millions except per 

   Q2

   Q1

   Q2




ADS, unaudited)

2023

2024

2024

YOY

QOQ

  RMB

  RMB

  RMB

US$



Total revenues

34,056

31,513

33,931

4,669

(0 %)

8 %











Operating income 

5,210

5,484

5,944

818

14 %

8 %

Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]

7,334

6,673

7,500

1,032

2 %

12 %











Net income to Baidu

5,210

5,448

5,488

755

5 %

1 %

Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2]

7,998

7,011

7,396

1,018

(8 %)

5 %











Diluted earnings per ADS

14.17

14.91

15.01

2.07

6 %

1 %

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2]

22.55

19.91

21.02

2.89

(7 %)

6 %











Adjusted EBITDA [2]

9,116

8,244

9,147

1,259

0 %

11 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

27 %

26 %

27 %

27 %




Baidu Core

Q2

Q1

Q2




(In millions, unaudited)

2023

2024

2024

YOY

QOQ

 RMB

RMB

RMB

US$



Total revenues

26,407

23,803

26,687

3,672

1 %

12 %











Operating income

4,568

4,538

5,608

772

23 %

24 %

Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]

6,516

5,586

7,005

964

8 %

25 %











Net income to Baidu Core

5,012

5,150

5,462

752

9 %

6 %

Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]

7,694

6,628

7,290

1,003

(5 %)

10 %











Adjusted EBITDA[2]

8,229

7,118

8,617

1,186

5 %

21 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 %

30 %

32 %

32 %




[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2672 as of June 28, 2024,
as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations
are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights 

Corporate

  • Baidu expanded the ERNIE family of models with the launch of ERNIE 4.0 Turbo in June 2024, offering superior capabilities for typical use cases, and designed to run faster and at lower cost compared to ERNIE 4.0.
  • Baidu returned US$301 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q2 2024, bringing the cumulative repurchase to about US$1.2 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.
  • Baidu earned a position in the China edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, in recognition of its exceptional ESG performance. The selection stems from a comprehensive evaluation of 1,700 Chinese companies as part of the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, underscoring Baidu's sustainability practices.

AI Cloud

  • PaddlePaddle and ERNIE developer community grew to 14.7 million in June 2024.

Intelligent Driving

  • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided about 899K rides in the second quarter of 2024, up 26% year over year. As of July 28, 2024, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 7 million.
  • On June 19, Apollo Go started offering 100% fully driverless operations in practically the entire Wuhan municipality, its largest operational city, marking a significant milestone.
  • The sixth-generation of our autonomous vehicle, the RT6, is now undergoing scalable testing.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • In June 2024, Baidu App's MAUs reached 703 million, up 4% year over year.
  • Managed Page accounted for 51% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results 

Total revenues were RMB33.9 billion ($4.67 billion), which was basically flat from last year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB26.7 billion ($3.67 billion), increasing 1% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB19.2 billion ($2.64 billion), decreasing 2% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB7.5 billion ($1.03 billion), up 10% year over year, mainly driven by AI Cloud business.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB7.4 billion ($1.02 billion), decreasing 5% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB16.4 billion ($2.26 billion), increasing 1% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and costs related to AI Cloud business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB5.7 billion ($784 million), decreasing 9% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in expected credit losses, channel spending and promotional marketing expenses and personnel related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.9 billion ($810 million), decreasing 8% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB5.9 billion ($818 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB5.6 billion ($772 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 21%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB7.5 billion ($1.03 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB7.0 billion ($964 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 26%.

Total other income, net was RMB771 million ($106 million), decreasing 44% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in net foreign exchange gain and disposal gain, partially offset by the decrease in fair value loss and impairment loss from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB1.1 billion ($156 million), compared to RMB1.3 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB5.5 billion ($755 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB15.01 ($2.07). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB5.5 billion ($752 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 20%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.4 billion ($1.02 billion). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.02 ($2.89). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.3 billion ($1.00 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 27%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB9.1 billion ($1.26 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB8.6 billion ($1.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 32%.

As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB162.0 billion ($22.29 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB155.0 billion ($21.32 billion). Free cash flow was RMB6.3 billion ($862 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB5.9 billion ($810 million).

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain (loss) of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc. 














Condensed Consolidated Statements of  Income 














(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:














Online marketing services

21,081

18,490

20,625

2,838

39,053

39,115

5,382

Others

12,975

13,023

13,306

1,831

26,147

26,329

3,623

Total revenues 

34,056

31,513

33,931

4,669

65,200

65,444

9,005
















Costs and expenses:














Cost of revenues(1)

16,167

15,291

16,398

2,257

31,319

31,689

4,361

Selling, general and administrative(1)

6,298

5,375

5,700

784

11,887

11,075

1,524

Research and development(1)

6,381

5,363

5,889

810

11,804

11,252

1,548

Total costs and expenses

28,846

26,029

27,987

3,851

55,010

54,016

7,433

Operating income

5,210

5,484

5,944

818

10,190

11,428

1,572
















Other income:














Interest income

1,948

2,091

1,993

274

3,863

4,084

562

Interest expense

(817)

(766)

(742)

(102)

(1,621)

(1,508)

(208)

Foreign exchange gain, net

1,176

401

93

13

1,070

494

68

Share of losses from equity method investments

(383)

(205)

(119)

(16)

(431)

(324)

(45)

Others, net

(555)

(275)

(454)

(63)

1,083

(729)

(100)

Total other income, net

1,369

1,246

771

106

3,964

2,017

277
















Income before income taxes

6,579

6,730

6,715

924

14,154

13,445

1,849

Income tax expense

1,270

883

1,131

156

2,463

2,014

277

Net income 

5,309

5,847

5,584

768

11,691

11,431

1,572

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

99

399

96

13

656

495

68

Net income attributable to Baidu

5,210

5,448

5,488

755

11,035

10,936

1,504
































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):














 -Basic

14.34

14.97

15.11

2.08

30.55

30.12

4.14

 -Diluted

14.17

14.91

15.01

2.07

30.05

29.98

4.13

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:














 -Basic

1.79

1.87

1.89

0.26

3.82

3.77

0.52

 -Diluted

1.77

1.86

1.88

0.26

3.76

3.74

0.51

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):










 -Basic 

2,804

2,804

2,796

2,796

2,801

2,800

2,800

 -Diluted

2,834

2,816

2,804

2,804

2,836

2,810

2,810
















(1)  Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:














 Cost of revenues 

194

108

146

20

292

254

35

 Selling, general and administrative 

446

417

385

53

909

802

110

 Research and development 

1,403

618

981

135

2,231

1,599

220

 Total share-based compensation expenses 

2,043

1,143

1,512

208

3,432

2,655

365
















(2)  All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 28, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors
of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. 





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In millions, unaudited)














December 31,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2024

2024


RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

25,231

43,534

5,990

Restricted cash

11,503

11,646

1,603

Short-term investments, net

168,670

106,821

14,699

Accounts receivable, net

10,848

11,112

1,529

Amounts due from related parties

1,424

1,396

192

Other current assets, net

12,579

12,757

1,756

Total current assets

230,255

187,266

25,769







Non-current assets:





Fixed assets, net

27,960

29,154

4,012

Licensed copyrights, net

6,967

6,914

951

Produced content, net

13,377

14,320

1,970

Intangible assets, net

881

812

112

Goodwill

22,586

22,586

3,108

Long-term investments, net

47,957

46,193

6,356

Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

24,666

72,497

9,976

Amounts due from related parties

195

212

29

Deferred tax assets, net

2,100

2,342

322

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,851

10,919

1,503

Other non-current assets

18,964

22,312

3,071

Total non-current assets

176,504

228,261

31,410







Total assets

406,759

415,527

57,179







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Short-term loans

10,257

12,514

1,722

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

37,717

37,988

5,227

Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,627

14,038

1,932

Deferred income

306

291

40

Long-term loans, current portion

2

29

4

Convertible senior notes, current portion

2,802

2,892

398

Notes payable, current portion

6,029

7,986

1,099

Amounts due to related parties

1,603

1,831

252

Operating lease liabilities

3,108

3,196

440

Total current liabilities

76,451

80,765

11,114







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred income

200

287

39

Deferred revenue

481

520

72

Amounts due to related parties

77

67

9

Long-term loans

14,223

14,859

2,045

Notes payable

34,990

27,860

3,834

Convertible senior notes

8,144

8,408

1,157

Deferred tax liabilities

2,725

2,940

405

Operating lease liabilities

5,040

5,056

696

Other non-current liabilities

1,820

1,827

250

Total non-current liabilities

67,700

61,824

8,507







Total liabilities

144,151

142,589

19,621







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,465

10,107

1,391







Equity





Total Baidu shareholders' equity

243,626

252,769

34,782

Noncontrolling interests

9,517

10,062

1,385

Total equity

253,143

262,831

36,167







Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

406,759

415,527

57,179







Baidu, Inc. 
























Selected Information
























(In millions, unaudited)




















































Three months ended
June 30, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended
March 31, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended
June 30, 2024 (RMB)

Three months ended
June 30, 2024 (US$)


Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Elim &
adj(2)

Baidu,
Inc.

Total revenues 

26,407

7,802

(153)

34,056

23,803

7,927

(217)

31,513

26,687

7,439

(195)

33,931

3,672

1,024

(27)

4,669

  YOY












1 %

(5 %)

(0 %)






  QOQ












12 %

(6 %)

8 %
































Costs and expenses: 
























  Cost of revenues (1)

10,553

5,774

(160)

16,167

9,839

5,631

(179)

15,291

10,888

5,678

(168)

16,398

1,498

781

(22)

2,257

  Selling, general and administrative (1)

5,344

979

(25)

6,298

4,492

922

(39)

5,375

4,751

970

(21)

5,700

654

133

(3)

784

  Research and development (1)

5,942

439

-

6,381

4,934

429

-

5,363

5,440

449

-

5,889

748

62

-

810

Total costs and expenses 

21,839

7,192

(185)

28,846

19,265

6,982

(218)

26,029

21,079

7,097

(189)

27,987

2,900

976

(25)

3,851

  YOY 
























  Cost of revenues 












3 %

(2 %)

1 %






  Selling, general and administrative 












(11 %)

(1 %)

(9 %)






  Research and development 












(8 %)

2 %

(8 %)






  Costs and expenses












(3 %)

(1 %)

(3 %)
































Operating income (loss)

4,568

610

32

5,210

4,538

945

1

5,484

5,608

342

(6)

5,944

772

48

(2)

818

  YOY












23 %

(44 %)

14 %






  QOQ












24 %

(64 %)

8 %






Operating margin 

17 %

8 %

15 %

19 %

12 %

17 %

21 %

5 %

18 %
































  Add: total other income (loss), net

1,603

(234)

-

1,369

1,508

(262)

-

1,246

1,011

(240)

-

771

139

(33)

-

106

  Less: income tax expense

1,262

8

-

1,270

866

17

-

883

1,105

26

-

1,131

152

4

-

156

  Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(103)

3

199

(3)

99

30

11

358

(3)

399

52

7

37

(3)

96

7

1

5

(3)

13

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,012

365

(167)

5,210

5,150

655

(357)

5,448

5,462

69

(43)

5,488

752

10

(7)

755

  YOY












9 %

(81 %)

5 %






  QOQ












6 %

(89 %)

1 %






Net margin 

19 %

5 %

15 %

22 %

8 %

17 %

20 %

1 %

16 %
































Non-GAAP financial measures:
























Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,516

786

7,334

5,586

1,086

6,673

7,005

501

7,500

964

70

1,032

  YOY












8 %

(36 %)

2 %






  QOQ












25 %

(54 %)

12 %






Operating margin (non-GAAP)

25 %

10 %

22 %

23 %

14 %

21 %

26 %

7 %

22 %
































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,694

595

7,998

6,628

844

7,011

7,290

247

7,396

1,003

34

1,018

  YOY












(5 %)

(58 %)

(8 %)






  QOQ












10 %

(71 %)

5 %






Net margin (non-GAAP)

29 %

8 %

23 %

28 %

11 %

22 %

27 %

3 %

22 %
































Adjusted EBITDA

8,229

855

9,116

7,118

1,125

8,244

8,617

536

9,147

1,186

75

1,259

  YOY












5 %

(37 %)

0 %






  QOQ












21 %

(52 %)

11 %






Adjusted EBITDA margin 

31 %

11 %

27 %

30 %

14 %

26 %

32 %

7 %

27 %
































(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:
























 Cost of revenues 

160

34

194

76

32

108

117

29

146

16

4

20

 Selling, general and administrative 

356

90

446

353

64

417

292

93

385

40

13

53

 Research and development 

1,358

45

1,403

575

43

618

945

36

981

130

5

135

 Total share-based compensation 

1,874

169

2,043

1,004

139

1,143

1,354

158

1,512

186

22

208

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 























 (3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 





















Baidu, Inc. 















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(In millions,unaudited)


































Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 


June 30, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (US$)


 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

 Baidu
excl.
iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,746

886

10,632

5,284

936

6,220

7,970

409

8,379

1,097

56

1,153

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 

7,309

(421)

6,888

(2,893)

(223)

(3,116)

13,824

337

14,161

1,903

46

1,949

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,908

(1,176)

732

2,126

261

2,387

(9,946)

869

(9,077)

(1,369)

120

(1,249)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

496

128

624

154

15

169

66

22

88

9

3

12

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash 

19,459

(583)

18,876

4,671

989

5,660

11,914

1,637

13,551

1,640

225

1,865

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash















  At beginning of period

30,355

5,665

36,020

32,293

5,281

37,574

36,964

6,270

43,234

5,086

863

5,949

  At end of period

49,814

5,082

54,896

36,964

6,270

43,234

48,878

7,907

56,785

6,726

1,088

7,814

















Net cash provided by operating activities

9,746

886

10,632

5,284

936

6,220

7,970

409

8,379

1,097

56

1,153

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,693)

(13)

(2,706)

(2,016)

(22)

(2,038)

(2,090)

(28)

(2,118)

(287)

(4)

(291)

Free cash flow

7,053

873

7,926

3,268

914

4,182

5,880

381

6,261

810

52

862

















Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.












Baidu, Inc. 
































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  



























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)




































































Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 

Three months ended 


















June 30, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2024 (US$)


















Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.

Baidu
Core

iQIYI

Baidu,
Inc.
















Operating income

4,568

610

5,210

4,538

945

5,484

5,608

342

5,944

772

48

818
















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,874

169

2,043

1,004

139

1,143

1,354

158

1,512

186

22

208
















Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

74

7

81

44

2

46

43

1

44

6

-

6
















Operating income (non-GAAP)

6,516

786

7,334

5,586

1,086

6,673

7,005

501

7,500

964

70

1,032


















































Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets

1,713

69

1,782

1,532

39

1,571

1,612

35

1,647

222

5

227
















Adjusted EBITDA

8,229

855

9,116

7,118

1,125

8,244

8,617

536

9,147

1,186

75

1,259


















































Net income attributable to Baidu

5,012

365

5,210

5,150

655

5,448

5,462

69

5,488

752

10

755
















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,872

169

1,949

1,003

139

1,066

1,353

158

1,425

185

22

196
















Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

61

7

65

42

2

43

41

1

41

6

-

6
















Add: Disposal (gain)

(919)

(89)

(959)

(458)

-

(458)

(30)

-

(30)

(4)

-

(4)
















Add: Impairment of long-term investments

270

155

340

36

71

68

26

17

34

4

2

5
















Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

1,239

(4)

1,237

725

(23)

714

531

2

531

73

-

73
















Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

296

(9)

292

280

-

280

83

-

83

11

-

11
















Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(137)

1

(136)

(150)

-

(150)

(176)

-

(176)

(24)

-

(24)
















Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,694

595

7,998

6,628

844

7,011

7,290

247

7,396

1,003

34

1,018


















































Diluted earnings per ADS


14.17


14.91


15.01


2.07
















Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests


0.50


0.55


0.57


0.08
















Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS


7.88


4.45


5.44


0.74
















Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)


22.55


19.91


21.02


2.89


















































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
















(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss
associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share.
















.

(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.
















SOURCE Baidu, Inc.

