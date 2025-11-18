Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"In the third quarter, we demonstrated AI's transformative value across our portfolio. AI Cloud maintained solid growth momentum, driven by broadening enterprise adoption of our AI products and solutions. Apollo Go significantly accelerated the scaling of its fully driverless operations and kept advancing global expansion, including entry into Switzerland, all while maintaining industry-leading safety standards. In our Mobile Ecosystem, AI-native monetization products such as agents and digital humans delivered rapid revenue growth, showing strong long-term potential," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We will continue pioneering AI innovations that create substantial value for users, enterprises, and society, cementing our leadership in the AI era."

"AI Cloud achieved healthy expansion in the third quarter, cushioning the impact from softness in our online marketing business," said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu. "Our strategic AI investments are yielding strong returns. Revenue from AI-powered businesses grew over 50% year-over-year to roughly RMB 10 billion in the third quarter of 2025, laying a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights [1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per ADS, unaudited) Q3

Q2

Q3











2024

2025

2025



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 33,557

32,713

31,174 4,379

(7 %)

(5 %)





















Operating income (loss) 5,925

3,277

(15,091) (2,120)

-

- Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 7,014

4,445

2,205 310

(69 %)

(50 %)





















Net income (loss) to Baidu 7,632

7,322

(11,232) (1,578)

-

- Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 5,886

4,795

3,770 530

(36 %)

(21 %)





















Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS 21.60

20.35

(33.88) (4.76)

-

- Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 16.60

13.58

11.12 1.56

(33 %)

(18 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 8,733

6,492

4,429 622

(49 %)

(32 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 26 %

20 %

14 % 14 %













Baidu Core

Q3

Q2

Q3









(In millions, unaudited) 2024

2025

2025



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 26,524

26,251

24,659 3,464

(7 %)

(6 %)





















Operating income (loss) 5,694

3,322

(14,971) (2,103)

-

- Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,652

4,385

2,225 313

(67 %)

(49 %)





















Net income (loss) to Baidu Core 7,536

7,382

(11,121) (1,562)

-

- Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 5,676

4,792

3,836 539

(32 %)

(20 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 8,336

6,397

4,398 618

(47 %)

(31 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 %

24 %

18 % 18 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.1190 as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu unveiled ERNIE 5.0, a nat ive omni-modal foundation model, at Baidu Worl d in November 2025. ERNIE 5.0 delivers strong performance across omni-modal understanding, creative writing, and instruction following.

omni-modal foundation model, at Baidu Worl November 2025. ERNIE 5.0 delivers strong performance across omni-modal understanding, creative writing, and instruction following. Baidu received improved ESG evaluations from MSCI, S&P CSA, and Sustainalytics during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting continued progress in sustainability practices.

Baidu was named to Fortune's Change the World 2025 list, recognized for Apollo Go's safety record and positive social impact.

AI Cloud

Qianfan, Baidu's MaaS platform, was upgraded to be agent-centric, enhancing its model services and agent development capabilities to accelerate AI-native application development for enterprises.

In August 2025, Baidu Wenku and Baidu Drive jointly launched Gen F low, a general-purpose agent platform enabling users to complete productivity tasks through multi-agent collaboration and natural language interactions.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided 3.1 million fully driverless operational rides in the third quarter of 2025, with year-over-year growth accelerating to 212% from 148% last quarter. In October 2025, Apollo Go's weekly average fully driverless operational rides exceeded 250,000. As of November 2025, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 17 million.

Apollo Go continued to advance its global expansion. In Switzerland, Apollo Go established a strategic partnership with PostBus, the leading public transport operator to launch an on-demand autonomous mobility service. In Abu Dhabi, Apollo Go deepened local partnership and received fully driverless commercial operation permits. In Hong Kong, Apollo Go expanded its open-road testing zone to include Kowloon and Kwun Tong District.

As of October 2025, Apollo Go's global footprint covered 22 cities. In Chinese mainland, Apollo Go has achieved 100% fully driverless operations in all cities where it operates, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Haikou, Sanya, etc. To date, Apollo Go fleets have accumulated 240 million autonomous kilometers, including 140 million fully driverless autonomous kilometers, with an outstanding safety record.

Mobile Ecosystem

Baidu continued to advance the AI transformation of Baidu Search in the third quarter. In October 2025, roughly 70% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content.

In September 2025, Baidu App's MAUs reached 708 million, up 1% year over year.

AI-powered Businesses (A new AI-native view to provide investors greater visibility into Baidu's AI portfolio)

Based on investor feedback, Baidu is introducing a new AI-native view this quarter that cuts across traditional business groups to better reflect valuation drivers within Baidu's current product portfolio. This view organizes Baidu's business according to the nature of its products and services, revealing a rich array of AI-powered assets company-wide. Going forward, Baidu will provide business updates through this AI-native view on an ongoing basis, while continuing to disclose results under the existing reporting methods.

In the third quarter of 2025, Baidu is disclosing three categories that demonstrated significant revenue contribution:

AI Cloud Infra – AI infrastructure and platform services within AI Cloud serving enterprises and the public sector. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from AI Cloud Infra reached RMB 4.2 billion, up 33% year over year, with subscription-based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure growing 128% year over year.

– AI infrastructure and platform services within AI Cloud serving enterprises and the public sector. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from AI Cloud Infra reached RMB 4.2 billion, up 33% year over year, with subscription-based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure growing 128% year over year. AI Applications – AI-native or AI-powered product offerings addressing specific use cases for individuals and enterprises, including our flagship software products such as Baidu Wenku, Baidu Drive, and Digital Employee. Most of Baidu's AI applications are based on sticky subscription models, delivering high-quality revenue. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from AI Applications reached RMB 2.6 billion, increasing 6% year over year.

– AI-native or AI-powered product offerings addressing specific use cases for individuals and enterprises, including our flagship software products such as Baidu Wenku, Baidu Drive, and Digital Employee. Most of Baidu's AI applications are based on sticky subscription models, delivering high-quality revenue. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from AI Applications reached RMB 2.6 billion, increasing 6% year over year. AI-native Marketing Services – AI-native online marketing products and services, including agents and digital humans. AI-native Marketing Services represent a second growth curve beyond Baidu's legacy business, gaining strong traction with customers seeking performance-driven AI-native solutions and willing to pay a premium for cutting-edge AI technologies that enhance productivity and marketing returns. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from AI-native marketing services reached RMB 2.8 billion, increasing 262% year over year.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB31.2 billion ($4.38 billion), decreasing 7% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB24.7 billion ($3.46 billion), decreasing 7% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB15.3 billion ($2.16 billion), decreasing 18% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB9.3 billion ($1.31 billion), up 21% year over year, primarily driven by the boost of AI Cloud business.

was RMB24.7 billion ($3.46 billion), decreasing 7% year over year; was RMB15.3 billion ($2.16 billion), decreasing 18% year over year, and was RMB9.3 billion ($1.31 billion), up 21% year over year, primarily driven by the boost of AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.7 billion ($939 million), decreasing 8% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB18.3 billion ($2.57 billion), increasing 12% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.6 billion ($924 million), increasing 12% year over year, primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses and channel spending expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.2 billion ($728 million), decreasing 3% year over year.

Impairment of long-lived assets was RMB16.2 billion ($2.27 billion), attributable to an impairment loss of Core asset group.

Operating loss was RMB15.1 billion ($2.12 billion). Baidu Core operating loss was RMB15.0 billion ($2.10 billion), and Baidu Core operating loss margin was 61%. Excluding impairment of long-lived assets, operating income was RMB1.1 billion ($154 million), and Baidu Core operating income was RMB1.2 billion ($171 million). Non-GAAP operating income was RMB2.2 billion ($310 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB2.2 billion ($313 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 9%.

Total other income, net was RMB1.9 billion ($273 million), compared to RMB2.7 billion in the same period last year.

Income tax benefit was RMB1.8 billion ($257 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB814 million in the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB11.2 billion ($1.58 billion), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB33.88 ($4.76). Net loss attributable to Baidu Core was RMB11.1 billion ($1.56 billion), and net loss margin for Baidu Core was 45%. Excluding the impact of impairment of long-lived assets, net income attributable to Baidu was RMB2.6 billion ($359 million), and net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB2.7 billion ($375 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB3.8 billion ($530 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB11.12 ($1.56). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB3.8 billion ($539 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 16%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB4.4 billion ($622 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB4.4 billion ($618 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

We define total cash and investments as cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and adjusted long-term investments. As of September 30, 2025, total cash and investments were RMB296.4 billion ($41.64 billion), and total cash and investments excluding iQIYI were RMB290.4 billion ($40.79 billion). Operating cash flow was RMB1.3 billion ($176 million), and operating cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB1.5 billion ($214 million).

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted long-term investments and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and impairment of long-lived assets.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, impairment of long-lived assets, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP operating income excluding depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. Adjusted long-term investments represent long-term investments, net, with publicly listed equity method investments adjusted to fair value based on quoted market prices.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income















(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)















Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2025

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ (2) Revenues:















Online marketing services

20,108

17,485

16,566

2,327 Others

13,449

15,228

14,608

2,052 Total revenues

33,557

32,713

31,174

4,379

















Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenues(1)

16,399

18,357

18,315

2,573 Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,867

5,960

6,581

924 Research and development(1)

5,366

5,119

5,179

728 Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

16,190

2,274 Total costs and expenses

27,632

29,436

46,265

6,499 Operating income (loss)

5,925

3,277

(15,091)

(2,120)

















Other income:















Interest income

1,877

1,957

1,930

271 Interest expense

(673)

(701)

(631)

(89) Foreign exchange loss, net

(1,096)

(621)

(357)

(50) Share of earnings from equity method investments

32

694

735

103 Others, net

2,535

3,534

269

38 Total other income, net

2,675

4,863

1,946

273

















Income (loss) before income taxes

8,600

8,140

(13,145)

(1,847) Income tax expense (benefit)

814

881

(1,828)

(257) Net income (loss)

7,786

7,259

(11,317)

(1,590) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 154

(63)

(85)

(12) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

7,632

7,322

(11,232)

(1,578)



































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):











-Basic

21.93

20.90

(33.88)

(4.76) -Diluted

21.60

20.35

(33.88)

(4.76) Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:











-Basic

2.74

2.61

(4.23)

(0.59) -Diluted

2.70

2.54

(4.23)

(0.59) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):







-Basic

2,785

2,720

2,713

2,713 -Diluted

2,789

2,730

2,713

2,713

















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:











Cost of revenues

104

120

113

16 Selling, general and administrative

328

276

340

48 Research and development

612

685

591

83 Total share-based compensation expenses

1,044

1,081

1,044

147

















(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,832

38,620

5,425 Restricted cash

11,697

369

52 Short-term investments, net

102,608

86,195

12,108 Accounts receivable, net

10,104

11,784

1,655 Amounts due from related parties

790

738

104 Other current assets, net

18,818

20,588

2,892 Total current assets

168,849

158,294

22,236













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

30,102

25,474

3,578 Licensed copyrights, net

6,930

6,287

883 Produced content, net

14,695

14,298

2,008 Intangible assets, net

772

3,261

458 Goodwill

22,586

37,637

5,287 Long-term investments, net

41,721

46,596

6,545 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

98,535

111,857

15,712 Amounts due from related parties

137

126

18 Deferred tax assets, net

2,193

5,260

739 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,898

8,348

1,173 Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net

13,547

-

- Other non-current assets

16,815

26,634

3,741 Total non-current assets

258,931

285,778

40,142













Total assets

427,780

444,072

62,378













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,669

6,695

940 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,443

36,662

5,150 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,624

13,218

1,857 Deferred income

684

508

71 Long-term loans, current portion

168

14,847

2,086 Convertible senior notes, current portion

242

1,477

207 Notes payable, current portion

8,026

4,626

650 Amounts due to related parties

1,794

1,653

232 Operating lease liabilities

3,303

3,326

467 Total current liabilities

80,953

83,012

11,660













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

231

199

28 Deferred revenue

585

658

92 Amounts due to related parties

56

41

6 Long-term loans

15,596

3,224

453 Notes payable

27,996

52,134

7,323 Convertible senior notes

8,351

6,755

949 Deferred tax liabilities

3,870

4,071

572 Operating lease liabilities

4,973

4,153

583 Other non-current liabilities

1,557

2,226

313 Total non-current liabilities

63,215

73,461

10,319













Total liabilities

144,168

156,473

21,979













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,870

12,908

1,813













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

263,620

264,528

37,158 Noncontrolling interests

10,122

10,163

1,428 Total equity

273,742

274,691

38,586













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

427,780

444,072

62,378

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

26,524 7,246 (213)

33,557

26,251 6,628 (166)

32,713

24,659 6,682 (167)

31,174

3,464 939 (24)

4,379 YOY

























(7 %) (8 %)



(7 %)











QOQ

























(6 %) 1 %



(5 %)





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues(1)

10,923 5,650 (174)

16,399

13,214 5,292 (149)

18,357

12,996 5,467 (148)

18,315

1,826 768 (21)

2,573 Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,990 908 (31)

5,867

5,018 960 (18)

5,960

5,677 925 (21)

6,581

797 130 (3)

924 Research and development(1)

4,917 449 -

5,366

4,697 422 -

5,119

4,767 412 -

5,179

670 58 -

728 Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

-

- - -

-

16,190 - -

16,190

2,274 - -

2,274 Total costs and expenses

20,830 7,007 (205)

27,632

22,929 6,674 (167)

29,436

39,630 6,804 (169)

46,265

5,567 956 (24)

6,499 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























19 % (3 %)



12 %











Selling, general and administrative

























14 % 2 %



12 %











Research and development

























(3 %) (8 %)



(3 %)











Impairment of long-lived assets

























- -



-











Costs and expenses

























90 % (3 %)



67 %





























































Operating income (loss)

5,694 239 (8)

5,925

3,322 (46) 1

3,277

(14,971) (122) 2

(15,091)

(2,103) (17) -

(2,120) YOY

























- -



-











QOQ

























- 165 %



-











Operating margin

21 % 3 %



18 %

13 % (1 %)



10 %

(61 %) (2 %)



(48 %)





























































Add: total other income (loss), net

2,667 8 -

2,675

4,925 (62) -

4,863

2,031 (85) -

1,946

285 (12) -

273 Less: income tax expense (benefit)

803 11 -

814

854 27 -

881

(1,868) 40 -

(1,828)

(263) 6 -

(257) Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

22 7 125(3)

154

11 (1) (73)(3)

(63)

49 2 (136)(3)

(85)

7 - (19)(3)

(12) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

7,536 229 (133)

7,632

7,382 (134) 74

7,322

(11,121) (249) 138

(11,232)

(1,562) (35) 19

(1,578) YOY

























- -



-











QOQ

























- 86 %



-











Net margin

28 % 3 %



23 %

28 % (2 %)



22 %

(45 %) (4 %)



(36 %)





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

6,652 370



7,014

4,385 59



4,445

2,225 (22)



2,205

313 (3)



310 YOY

























(67 %) -



(69 %)











QOQ

























(49 %) -



(50 %)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

25 % 5 %



21 %

17 % 1 %



14 %

9 % (0 %)



7 %





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 5,676 480



5,886

4,792 15



4,795

3,836 (148)



3,770

539 (21)



530 YOY

























(32 %) -



(36 %)











QOQ

























(20 %) -



(21 %)











Net margin (non-GAAP)

21 % 7 %



18 %

18 % 0 %



15 %

16 % (2 %)



12 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

8,336 405



8,733

6,397 94



6,492

4,398 30



4,429

618 4



622 YOY

























(47 %) (93 %)



(49 %)











QOQ

























(31 %) (68 %)



(32 %)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

31 % 6 %



26 %

24 % 1 %



20 %

18 % 0 %



14 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of revenues

73 31



104

88 32



120

83 30



113

12 4



16 Selling, general and administrative

268 60



328

238 38



276

304 36



340

43 5



48 Research and development

574 38



612

652 33



685

559 32



591

78 5



83 Total share-based compensation

915 129



1,044

978 103



1,081

946 98



1,044

133 14



147 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments















































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests











































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,036 243 4,279

(864) (13) (877)

1,523 (267) 1,256

214 (38) 176 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,300) (1,663) (13,963)

(8,428) (113) (8,541)

2,233 763 2,996

314 107 421 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,787) (2,612) (5,399)

(8,688) (465) (9,153)

4,532 151 4,683

637 21 658 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(721) (84) (805)

(210) (28) (238)

(186) (16) (202)

(26) (2) (28) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11,772) (4,116) (15,888)

(18,190) (619) (18,809)

8,102 631 8,733

1,139 88 1,227 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

48,878 7,907 56,785

45,118 4,758 49,876

26,928 4,139 31,067

3,783 581 4,364 At end of period

37,106 3,791 40,897

26,928 4,139 31,067

35,030 4,770 39,800

4,922 669 5,591

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,036 243 4,279

(864) (13) (877)

1,523 (267) 1,256

214 (38) 176 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,637) (8) (1,645)

(3,779) (21) (3,800)

(3,378) (23) (3,401)

(475) (3) (478) Free cash flow

2,399 235 2,634

(4,643) (34) (4,677)

(1,855) (290) (2,145)

(261) (41) (302)

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures



























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



September 30, 2024 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (RMB)

September 30, 2025 (US$)



Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income (loss)

5,694 239 5,925

3,322 (46) 3,277

(14,971) (122) (15,091)

(2,103) (17) (2,120) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

915 129 1,044

978 103 1,081

946 98 1,044

133 14 147 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

43 2 45

85 2 87

60 2 62

9 - 9 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

2,274 - 2,274 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

6,652 370 7,014

4,385 59 4,445

2,225 (22) 2,205

313 (3) 310

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets(1)

1,684 35 1,719

2,012 35 2,047

2,173 52 2,224

305 7 312 Adjusted EBITDA

8,336 405 8,733

6,397 94 6,492

4,398 30 4,429

618 4 622

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

7,536 229 7,632

7,382 (134) 7,322

(11,121) (249) (11,232)

(1,562) (35) (1,578) Add: Share-based compensation expenses

914 129 972

977 103 1,024

945 98 989

133 14 140 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations

41 2 42

83 2 84

58 2 59

8 - 8 Add: Impairment of long-lived assets

- - -

- - -

16,190 - 16,190

2,274 - 2,274 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(1,501) 22 (1,491)

(262) - (267)

(101) - (101)

(14) - (14) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

26 91 68

101 26 113

97 - 97

14 - 14 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds

(1,361) 7 (1,358)

(3,317) 18 (3,309)

279 1 279

39 - 39 Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

8 - 8

(121) - (121)

15 - 15

2 - 2 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

13 - 13

(51) - (51)

(2,526) - (2,526)

(355) - (355) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,676 480 5,886

4,792 15 4,795

3,836 (148) 3,770

539 (21) 530

































Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS





21.60





20.35





(33.88)





(4.76) Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.01





0.64





0.75





0.11 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(5.01)





(7.41)





44.25





6.21 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





16.60





13.58





11.12





1.56

































(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets excluding those resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.