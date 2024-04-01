Baidu Create 2024: Empowering Everyone as Creators of the AI Future

BEIJING, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, will host its annual flagship AI developer conference Baidu Create on April 16th at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

Under the theme "Create the Future", this year's Baidu Create is set to unveil a series of stunning AI advancements, including new ERNIE models and development toolkits. The event will also delve into first-hand best practices, enabling more developers to build best-in-class AI-native applications with greater ease.

Baidu Create will take place on April 16th at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center

Robin Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Baidu, will deliver a keynote speech, his first major public speech of 2024. Li will explore how Baidu empowers AI developers with increasingly versatile and easy-to-use models and tools to build a stronger and more dynamic AI ecosystem.

Baidu believes that the key to "industry applications" of foundation models is integrating general AI capabilities of foundation models with industry expertise for specific domains. As Li puts it, this entails "combining a foundation model as the smarter AI base with specialized small models that can respond faster at lower cost."

Li will further introduce Baidu's newly launched lightweight models, including ERNIE Speed, ERNIE Light and ERNIE Tiny, with demos showcasing the optimal combination use of large and lightweight models for faster response at lower inference cost.

In addition, Li will explore Baidu's three AI toolkits for agent development, AI application development and model customization. These toolkits allow people without programming expertise to create AI applications. As Li stated previously, "Everyone can create. There won't be such a job as a programmer in the future. As long as you can speak, you will be able to 'create' like a programmer."

Other speakers of this year's Baidu Create will include:

Dr. Haifeng Wang , Chief Technology Officer of Baidu

, Chief Technology Officer of Baidu Dr. Dou Shen , Executive Vice President of Baidu and President of AI Cloud Group

, Executive Vice President of Baidu and President of AI Cloud Group Jackson He , Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group

, Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Mobile Ecosystem Group Dr. Ying Li , Corporate Vice President of Baidu and CEO of Xiaodu Technology

, Corporate Vice President of Baidu and CEO of Xiaodu Technology Peter Chen , Vice President and General Manager of Datacenter and AI Group, Intel China

The full-day event will also feature more than 20 industry forums and over 30 AI development open classes. Spread across a 3,000 square foot AI interactive experience area and AI music festival, Baidu Create will provide guests with an unforgettable experience of immersion in AI. Those interested in participating can register for access passes now via https://create.baidu.com/m/create/main/2024/ticket.html?lng=en.

Baidu Create 2024 will be available to view via livestream from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM Beijing Time on April 16th (9:30 PM-12:00 AM EST on April 15th) via Baidu's official X and YouTube accounts.

