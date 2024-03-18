Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024 (the "Form 20-F"). The Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

The Company also published an annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Hong Kong Annual Report") on March 15, 2024 pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx"). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.baidu.com as well as the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with a strong internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.