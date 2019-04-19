Baidu to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 16, 2019
Apr 19, 2019, 08:30 ET
BEIJING, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the U.S. market closes on May 16, 2019. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:15 PM on May 16, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:15 AM on May 17, 2019, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
+65 67135090
|
China
|
4006208038
|
US:
|
+1 8456750437
|
UK:
|
+44 2036214779
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852 30186771
|
Passcode for all regions:
|
1374737
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 24, 2019:
|
International:
|
+61 2 8199 0299
|
Passcode:
|
1374737
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-4958
Email: ir@baidu.com
SOURCE Baidu, Inc.
Share this article