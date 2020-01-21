Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 6, 2020
Jan 21, 2020, 07:00 ET
BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, after the U.S. market closes on February 6, 2020. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:15 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 6, 2020 (9:15 AM Beijing Time on February 7, 2020).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
+65 67135090
|
Mainland China
|
4006208038
|
US:
|
+1 8456750437
|
UK:
|
+44 2036214779
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852 30186771
|
Passcode for all regions:
|
1571908
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until February 14, 2020:
|
International:
|
+61 2 8199 0299
|
Passcode:
|
1571908
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com
SOURCE Baidu, Inc.
Share this article